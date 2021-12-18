Nollywood veteran, Eucharia Anunobi, has taken to social media to share an interesting take on friends washing their dirty linens in public

According to the movie star and preacher, the world would be less entertaining if everyone was wise

Several Nigerians on social media have reacted to the trending video which some people find hilarious

Following the social media drama surrounding Tonto Dikeh and former bestie, Bobrisky, Eucharia Anunobi has spoken on why she believes such drama should continue to exist.

In classic style, the Nollywood veteran released yet another video in which she spoke about how the world wouldn't be entertaining if everyone applied wisdom,

In her words:

"Common now , if everyone is wise,the world would be a boring place . Variety they say is the spice of life ,right? So let's allow those messing up their friends, showing their g*nitals, breasts and b*ttocks to spice up the world.....Degenerates. #trendsetter #euchariaanunobiministries"

Watch video below:

Reactions

Several internet users have reacted to the video, with many believing the actress was referring to the fresh drama between Tonto and Bobrisky.

Check out some comments below:

wendy_adamma:

"Tonto and bob sitting pretty on this table "

adaoma_hairs:

"Stray bullet hit bob like Nollywood bullet "

lagos_abuja_best_massage_:

"Exactly. All in all. I say you all stay away from people that kiss and tell."

fiyinfoluwajayeola_niphemmy:

"Bob and Tonto sitting pretty on this table bunch of fools."

ugoo_chicago:

"This woman de use one stone de kill 50 birds "

_chim.ebuka:

" bob and tonto come and use shovel to pack your sub."

blaccruby:

"Bob and tonto spices "

Bobrisky slams Tonto Dikeh

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky and his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh, are back at each other's throats and this time one is trying to outdo the other with leaking secrets.

It all started when Tonto Dikeh dropped a post about people living fake lives with rented money and Bobrisky decided that he owns the shade.

The crossdresser started with correcting the fact that Tonto owes him more than the N2m she claims because he has all the details. He continued by saying that he will not be intimidated by talks of arrest because he has money more than the actress and he is not a local fool.

Bobrisky rolls out aso ebi package

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky is preparing to kick off 2022 with one of the biggest parties that will cause a serious buzz in Lagos.

True to his words, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page with a photo showing items he promised to include in each invitation package for guests who make it to his housewarming party.

The picture posted captured a beautiful package containing an iPad, a bottle of champagne and Dolce& Gabbana perfume, an invitation card and the aso-ebi for the day.

