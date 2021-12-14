Bobrisky Rolls Out Aso-Ebi Package Containing New iPad, Champagne for His N400 Million Lagos Mansion Party
- Bobrisky has kickstarted preparations for his housewarming party set to take place on January 29, 2022
- The crossdresser took to his Instagram page with a photo showing items inside the invitation package for the event
- A brand new iPad was spotted alongside aso-ebi, D&G perfume, a bottle of champagne among other things
Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky is preparing to kick off 2022 with one of the biggest parties that will cause a serious buzz in Lagos.
True to his words, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page with a photo showing items he promised to include in each invitation package for guests who make it to his housewarming party.
The picture posted captured a beautiful package containing an iPad, a bottle of champagne and Dolce& Gabbana perfume, an invitation card and the aso-ebi for the day.
According to Bobrisky, the housewarming party will take place on January 29, 2022.
Sharing the post with his followers, the effeminate celebrity wrote:
"Your aso ebi for my house warming party comes with iPad, Ace of spade, dolce and gabbana perfumes and champagne glass cup. Luxury party for billionaires only. Save d date JAN 29th."
See a screenshot below:
Reactions
official_lamxy said:
"A lady with a mission and vision."
mrsmile_comedian said:
"This one choke o, how much for the Aso ebi abeg, I wan go borrow pay o."
obia_nuju_ said:
"Omooo... Who go burrow me small fake life.. I won go this party."
haleemah.h said:
"You guys should give the iPad to people that really need it not people that have already."
ogochukwuede said:
"Pls invite me ooo I will come I can't wait to meet you congratulations once again."
