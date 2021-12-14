Bobrisky has kickstarted preparations for his housewarming party set to take place on January 29, 2022

The crossdresser took to his Instagram page with a photo showing items inside the invitation package for the event

A brand new iPad was spotted alongside aso-ebi, D&G perfume, a bottle of champagne among other things

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky is preparing to kick off 2022 with one of the biggest parties that will cause a serious buzz in Lagos.

True to his words, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page with a photo showing items he promised to include in each invitation package for guests who make it to his housewarming party.

Bobrisky is sending out invites for his January housewarming party. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The picture posted captured a beautiful package containing an iPad, a bottle of champagne and Dolce& Gabbana perfume, an invitation card and the aso-ebi for the day.

According to Bobrisky, the housewarming party will take place on January 29, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the post with his followers, the effeminate celebrity wrote:

"Your aso ebi for my house warming party comes with iPad, Ace of spade, dolce and gabbana perfumes and champagne glass cup. Luxury party for billionaires only. Save d date JAN 29th."

See a screenshot below:

Bobrisky has shared a photo of the invite package for his N400 million Lagos mansion party. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Reactions

official_lamxy said:

"A lady with a mission and vision."

mrsmile_comedian said:

"This one choke o, how much for the Aso ebi abeg, I wan go borrow pay o."

obia_nuju_ said:

"Omooo... Who go burrow me small fake life.. I won go this party."

haleemah.h said:

"You guys should give the iPad to people that really need it not people that have already."

ogochukwuede said:

"Pls invite me ooo I will come I can't wait to meet you congratulations once again."

Bobrisky shares cost of servicing his Range Rover

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky sparked yet another talking point after sharing receipt of his huge expenses on car servicing.

The crossdresser revealed the huge amount he spends on servicing his car and declared that he can never date a broke man.

He lamented that the big girl lifestyle is not easy and fans have commented on the post with mixed reactions.

Source: Legit