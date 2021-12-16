Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made a remarkable reply to BBNaija star, Tacha who desire to see a video of people beating her up

Popular Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has replied Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Tacha Akide over her recent comments about her.

Tacha reached out to anyone who planned to beat up the controversial journalist over her comments on late Sylvester Oromoni to please record the session.

Kemi Olunloyo replies Tacha over beating comments. Credit: @kemiolunloyo @simply_tacha

Kemi Olunloyo replied Tacha and referred to her controversial campaign in the BBNaija show that got her disqualified.

The journalist also body-shamed Tacha and advised her that violence is not the solution to arguments.

Check out their exchange below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Kemi Olunloyo's reply to Tacha, some of them blasted her.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Symplychi_oma:

"If there is nothing to be thankful of be thankful that Kemi Olunloyo is not your mother and Lia Mohammed is not your father."

Eriggapaperboi:

"As u wan fight everybody just help us fight corruption naw Aunty kemi."

Abujasextoyshop:

"Aunty Kemi , pls take it easy, titans no dey joke oooo."

Emmalex14:

"Baby girl is coming with a bitter clap back wait for it."

Sakinah_._:

"This woman uses sensitive events to insu*t people but scream "menta het" when they come for her.. I pray she faces the music soon."

Seyishay:

"This woman will get beaten soon and it’s going to be my highlight of the decade. Always running her mouth like damaged tap."

Kemi Olunloyo advises Tacha over BBNaija comment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kemi Olunloyo shared her opinion on Tacha's claims that the BBNaija show did not help her life.

In a lengthy Instagram note, Olunloyo told Tacha that she did not give fans a show with her bad behaviour and encouraged her not to talk down on the platform.

The journalist also explained that she felt Tacha was not happy deep down and advised her to go for counseling.

