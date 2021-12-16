Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has got her fans and followers talking after she made a post on her Instagram page

The mother of one lamented about how tired her body is, stating that malaria wants to drink her blood

The actress' fans, however, were focused on the photo she posted as they compared it to a Nigerian crossdresser

Actress Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to complain about her health. The mother of one said she wakes up feeling tired, adding that malaria is dealing with her.

However, despite how she feels, Tonto stated that she woke up this morning looking flawless.

The controversial film star then shared a funny photo, noting that was how she woke up.

Tonto Dikeh shares funny photo, says she woke up like that. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The photo showed a barbie-like lady with heavy makeup on her face. The colour of her fingers looks different from that of her arm and neck. The lady was busy fixing her makeup and her mouth was set in a funny way.

She wrote:

"I WOKEUP like this.. Flawless.. My mood right now, body don tire me. I go sleep wake up still tire, malaria wanna chop my blood…"

Check out the hilarious photo below:

Tonto's fans react

arhab_r_:

"Lol. Nor be Bob Risky be that???"

__tylaojoba:

"Good morning beautiful but the picture sha look like someone we know but I will not mention names."

iamob4:

"Hmmmmm this picture looks familiar."

ali_toure_golden:

"So Hilarious.

adilalicious:

"I thought it was bob ooo."

mercyteneng:

"This picture look like someone I know."

James Brown knocks Bobrisky

James Brown dragged his senior colleague and one time godmother, Bobrisky as he said he saw the latter's snapchat video where he claimed to have spent about N75m on hair and makeup.

James, who marvelled at the magnanimity of the lie, asked if Bobrisky does not get tired of lying to everyone.

He added that he also does hair and makeup so there is no way the effeminate celebrity would have spent such a ridiculous amount.

James also put up a disclaimer saying that he is not coming for anyone but just correcting a mistake.

Source: Legit