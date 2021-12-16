Singer Ayra Starr has taken to social media to recount her experience with a male fan who was present at a show she performed at

Ayra said she locked eyes with the guy during her performance and he used the opportunity to troll her small backside

The singer’s funny narration stirred hilarious reactions from members of the online community

Mavin superstar Ayra Starr has humoured her fans and followers on social media with a narration of her experience at a recent gig.

The singer explained that she was performing a song and locked eyes with a male fan who was among the audience.

Singer Ayra Starr was trolled by a fan during a music performance. Photo: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

However, the individual used the opportunity to troll the singer as he used the popular ‘small yansh dey shake’ line on her.

Ayra said she had to control herself to hold on to the mic and not burst out laughing. The Bloody Samaritan crooner added that she didn’t deserve to be trolled like that.

See her post below:

Social media users react

docsideondbeat said:

"No worry. You go do yansh for future."

therealjokegold said:

"Nigerian men are not romantic."

miss_ollyyy said:

"This girl is a sweet soul, some people will not take it lightly. She would've used angry and abusive words, but just look at what she wrote. But that guy no try at all."

vivienbraide said:

"But he paid to come watch the small yansh shake so it's worth it."

senatorodeh said:

"…. Well Ayrastars performance on stage is top notch, she has good charisma… watched her perform twice. U rock gal."

rasheedofnaija said:

"People are just naturally mean."

iyepe_sand said:

"Na normal thing wey I fit talk ..... anytime I go watch film for cinema, my commentary alone for the hall sef dey funny pass film wey people dey watch."

