Businessman Obi Cubana and his friends have become the latest people to jump on the Bloody Samaritan challenge

Don Jazzy excitedly shared the video on his Instagram page while hailing the billionaire and his friends

The music producer then stated that if billionaires have not joined an artiste's challenge, then the artiste's fame is yet to be solid

Don Jazzy is not only proud that his new artiste Ayra Starr is making waves, he is also proud of the calibre of people dancing to her song.

The music producer shared a video showing the moment billionaire businessman, his friend Ned Okonkwo, and others were dancing to Starr's Bloody Samaritan.

Obi Cubana and his friends do the Ayra Starr's challenge. Photos: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Obi and his friends were spotted on an expanse of land as they posed for the camera. As soon as the person recording gave them a go-ahead, they began to dance.

Don Jazzy was excited about the video as he noted that it is full of money.

He wrote:

"Ahhh If Billionaires are not doing your challenge then na baby blow your song blow o. Shout out to the baddest and the biggest in real estate @nedokonkwo with the Doro lady don dada herself @ceooflagos and the Man of the year @obi_cubana. Na money full this video."

Watch Obi and his friends below:

Nigerians react

teejay_zaddy:

"This jam don scatter everywhere."

akaamke

"BIG!"

earringfreak:

Na the lyrics I like pass."

joy_nnena25:

"The vibe of this song is everything."

marin_sofficial:

"More wins."

doostella:

"Wow, this is beautiful to watch."

