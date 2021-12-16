BBNaija star Kimoprah turned a new age on Wednesday, December 15, and she shared the news on her social media page

The lovely woman also organised a private dinner party with her close friends and fellow BBNaija stars in attendance

Nigerians kept gushing over Kimoprah, stating that she is one of the most beautiful women to grace the show

BBNaija Kimoprah celebrated her new age with a private party that had the attendance of her fellow reality stars.

In videos spotted on social media, Cross, Mercy Eke, Erica, Dorathy, Ike and Jeff were some of the stars that showed up for their friend Kim.

As expected, the reality stars were dressed in lovely outfits to party with the birthday celebrant.

BBNaija stars storm Kimoprah's birthday party. Photos: @bellanaijaonline

Source: Instagram

Sweet moments at Kimoprah's party

The moment Lockdown stars Dorathy and Erica stepped into the venue looking stunning in their short dresses.

Shine Ya Eye star Cross was one of the guests at Kim's party and he was spotted laughing and cracking jokes with his senior colleagues.

Jeff and Ike also graced Kim's party.

How Kim stepped into her party

After the guests were seated, Kimoprah strutted gracefully into her party in a short green and silver dress. As she stepped in, a firework was ignited and a white bomb smoke filled everywhere.

Nigerians gush over Kimoprah and other BBNaija stars

julz_couture1:

"Kim is undoubtedly the most beautiful woman to ever grace the BBN show."

anih_fabrics:

"So classy no gara gara."

themarquetteng

"Most beautiful human."

princessaluu

"This babe is so pretty no cap biko."

oliwaseun27:

"This dora is naturally beautiful nd star girl."

zor_mar_mar:

"Erica is so beautiful..abeg getat u too fine."

chikasonaniakor:

"Dora ND my baby girl Erica."

mautoolz:

"My Erica, my star girl…. See as one pikin fine like twenty children, it’s the hand for me."

mzjessyfab:

"I swear mercy sabi vibe with people, the lady na real chic."

n.k_hairs:

"Cross and fine girls."

