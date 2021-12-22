Nollywood’s Toyin Abraham has no words to express her joy and satisfaction about the success of her movie The Ghost and The Tout Too

The film star took to her Instagram page with a screenshot showing how much the movie raked in despite heavy criticisms from many

The star-packed movie reportedly raked in over N134 million and many fans, colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has had an amazing 2021 and the release of her much-anticipated The Ghost and The Tout movie had a role to play.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress didn’t have the right words to convey her feelings about the box office success of the star-studded film.

Toyin Abraham's Ghost and Tout Too rakes in N134m despite heavy criticisms. Photo: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Abraham shared a screenshot of a list compiled by @NGAboxoffice on Twitter showing the box office earnings of Nollywood movies released in 2021.

Interestingly, Abraham’s movie occupied the top spot on the list with a total of N134.4 million naira and was followed closely by Prophetess; another production which she featured in.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sharing the post on her page, the actress wrote:

“Mi o ni caption E help me pelu caption.”

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

kolawoleajeyemi said:

"Congratulations Love."

rhodaowolabi said:

"The caption is "God is faithful"

thatspecialgyal said:

"Congratulations Maami...world best be winning the most....❤️."

doublebempirebags said:

"When Grace speaks protocols are disregarded."

macare_grillzz said:

"Mega congrats mummy Ire......continue to be who u r, ur open door attitude has brought u diamond from the dust. God bless u for what u have done and for what u will still do......oya scatter the place with another hit for 2022."

dndluxury_ said:

"Most favored by God you rightly deserve maami."

Comedian AY speaks on Toyin Abraham's humility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham was praised by fans and colleagues over how humble she is despite all she has achieved in the industry.

Popular comedian, AY, revealed how the mum of one has constantly embarrassed him in different places.

AY noted that Toyin Abraham who was on her knees at the moment he was talking, kneels to greet him like he is more than who he is.

Source: Legit