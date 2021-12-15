Popular Nollywood celebrity couple, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe have continued to prepare for their wedding day

The movie star couple left fans gushing over them after a video from their wedding photoshoot went viral

Lateef and Mo Bimpe were all smiles as they rocked a smart suit and a gold wedding dress in the romantic clip

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe’s much-talked-about wedding is around the corner and they have continued to dazzle fans with their love.

In preparation for their big day, the Nollywood lovebirds were seen laughing and playing around in a video from their wedding photoshoot session.

In the viral clip, Adedimeji rocked a nice black suit with a gold design while his wife-to-be, Mo Bimpe, rocked a lovely gold wedding dress and a long gold veil.

The couple were seen laughing together on set as Lateef made jokes just to amuse his wife-to-be. Their playfulness was so heartwarming and they appeared to be enjoying themselves.

Fans’ reactions

Internet users were very pleased to see that the celebrity couple are serious about walking down the aisle seeing as they had always denied being in a relationship before openly declaring it.

Fans also had a lot to say about the trending clip.

Lateef and Mo in matching traditional outfit

The celebrity couple has continued to showcase their love life on social media after openly declaring it.

In a trending clip, Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef were seen rocking matching green traditional outfits while on set for a photoshoot.

In the clip, Lateef was seen acting funny and trying to make his wife-to-be laugh, she also jokingly slapped him at a point after he tried to be naughty.

