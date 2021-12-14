Nigerian comedian Efe Warri Boy has expressed his dissatisfaction for men who are fond of beating their wives

The comedian said even a child should not be beaten when they get to a certain age so it won't affect their psychology

He further advised women that are facing any form of domestic violence from their husbands to contact soldiers who will help them deal with the man

Popular Nigerian comedian, Charlton Efe Egborge, better known as Efe Warri Boy has expressed how he so much hates men that beat up their wives.

The comedian in a post via his Instagram story channel frowned at such men and suggested ways to deal with them accordingly.

Efe Warri Boy advises women facing domestic violence. Credit: @efewarriboy

Source: Instagram

Efe said even a child is not supposed to be beaten when they attain a certain age so it will not affect them psychologically let alone a full-grown married woman.

His post read:

"I too hate men who beat their wives. I hate them with passion. Even your child, u aren't supposed to beat them when they get to a certain age. It will mess them up psychologically not to talk of a full-grown-up woman who accepted to manage your life."

How to deal with men who abuse their wives

The comedian further suggested ways to deal with such men who are used to beating up their wives.

He stated:

"If I be soldier. Na those kind people I go dey treat their mess up, any man wey beat you, call solder for am. Then leave after you watch them deal with him."

Check out the post below:

Real Warri Pikin blasts men who maltreat their wives

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that female comedian and OAP Real Warri Pikin took to social media to lambaste men who command and demand respect in their homes.

The comedienne said there is more to being a man than just knowing how to pleasure a woman in the bedroom.

She maintained that respect in the home is earned and not commanded. She added that women are not slaves and declared that it is time people put a stop to the king and slave mentality in marriages.

