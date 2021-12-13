Family and Friends Are So Entitled, You Turn Enemy if You Don’t Give: Annie Idibia on Lending People Money
- Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, recounted her experiences giving out money to family and friends and how they relate when there's no money to give
- Annie reacted to a video of Warren Buffett about giving out money to family members instead of lending them and telling them never to ask for such again
- The actress said this formula cannot work because family and friends feel entitled and they will turn all good deeds to bad if you fail to give them once
The wife of music superstar 2Baba, Annie Idibia has reacted to a video about how to relate financially with family members who often request financial assistance.
Annie shared a video of an American billionaire, Warren Buffet, on her Instagram story channel where the businessman shared how he relates with his family members' money demands.
I no dey do entertainment plus: Comedian Real Warri Pikin calls out people who ask her for money in the DM
Warren noted that money destroys families when demands for it become too much. He recommended that instead of lending them money, just give it to them and tell them never to ask for such again.
Annie replied to the post and declared that they won't stop coming because family and friends always feel entitled.
She also said they will turn all good deeds to bad if you turn down their money request:
"More heartbreaking is the moment you don't have to give that moment you become the worst person then all the 20 good deeds turn 21 bad deeds."
Check out her comments on the video below:
Mixed reactions to Annie's post
Nigerians have reacted to Annie's comments about giving money to family and friends.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below.
Ogbonnafavoy:
"Definitely this is what she's facing because she has said it before doing one of their quarels."
Ngene.19:
"Since you would give nd never ask again, just make sure what you are giving will be enough for me not to ask again."
Jennie_godisgracious:
"I can relate!!!!"
Cklass_collection:
"Teach them how to earn themselves and they will not come asking again."
Source: Legit.ng