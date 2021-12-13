Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, recounted her experiences giving out money to family and friends and how they relate when there's no money to give

Annie reacted to a video of Warren Buffett about giving out money to family members instead of lending them and telling them never to ask for such again

The actress said this formula cannot work because family and friends feel entitled and they will turn all good deeds to bad if you fail to give them once

The wife of music superstar 2Baba, Annie Idibia has reacted to a video about how to relate financially with family members who often request financial assistance.

Annie shared a video of an American billionaire, Warren Buffet, on her Instagram story channel where the businessman shared how he relates with his family members' money demands.

Annie Idibia talks about giving money to family members. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Warren noted that money destroys families when demands for it become too much. He recommended that instead of lending them money, just give it to them and tell them never to ask for such again.

Annie replied to the post and declared that they won't stop coming because family and friends always feel entitled.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She also said they will turn all good deeds to bad if you turn down their money request:

"More heartbreaking is the moment you don't have to give that moment you become the worst person then all the 20 good deeds turn 21 bad deeds."

Check out her comments on the video below:

Mixed reactions to Annie's post

Nigerians have reacted to Annie's comments about giving money to family and friends.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below.

Ogbonnafavoy:

"Definitely this is what she's facing because she has said it before doing one of their quarels."

Ngene.19:

"Since you would give nd never ask again, just make sure what you are giving will be enough for me not to ask again."

Jennie_godisgracious:

"I can relate!!!!"

Cklass_collection:

"Teach them how to earn themselves and they will not come asking again."

Annie Idibia apologises to 2Baba, family members in emotional birthday post

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Idibia penned an emotional public apology to her husband, 2Baba as she celebrated her 37th birthday.

The Nigerian actress stated that she would like to start the new chapter of her life on a clean slate.

Annie admitted that she let a lot of persons down and pleaded with 2Baba, her mothers-in-law, family members, and manager to forgive her.

Source: Legit.ng