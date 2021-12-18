Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, performed at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos on December 17, 2021

Several stars turned up to support the Somebody Son crooner including Toyin Abraham, Agbani Darego and singers Ayra Starr and Ladipoe

Beautiful photos exclusive to Legit.ng, that captured wonderful moments from the music show have been released

Talented Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage on Friday, December 17 left fans singing her praises following her buzzworthy performance at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos.

With numerous videos of her performance trending on social media, it is safe to say that the hitmaker mesmerized fans at the event.

The singer wowed fans with her performance. Photo credit: Bright Daniels

Source: Original

Other stars perform at event

Several stars turned up to support the singer with beautiful performances of their own and it was indeed a night of fun for music lovers.

From Ayra Starr enthralling fans with her sonorous voice and captivating dance steps, to Mayorkun, Teni and Ladipoe making the crowd go wild with excitement over their own performances.

Some musicians that performed at the show. Photo credit: Bright Daniels

Stars show support for singer

Former Miss World, Agbani Darego, was also present at the event. The international model and ex-beauty queen sported a two-piece ankara set with cornrows.

As expected, her best girl, Toke Makinwa was also seen in the crowd cheering on the singer as she performed.

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abrahim was also in attendance, as well as fashionsta and media personality, Denrele Edun.

Some stars in attendance. Photo credit: Bright Daniels

Tiwa Savage pays tribute to Sylvester Oromoni, others

During the energetic performance, the mother of one took out a moment to honour stars who had passed away, with a beautiful song.

In the video, Tiwa is seen performing a Halleluyia song while a choir backs her up in the background.

In the slide show behind them, photos of Sylvester Oromoni, Sound Sultan, Baba Suwe, Obama DMW, Virgil Abboh among others are displayed on the screen.

