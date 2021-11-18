As it is with every new year, Nigerians were looking forward to having fun and catching more cruise online in 2021. What many, however, did not prepare for are all the 'gbas gbos' that would take place.

Nigerians woke up to the sad news of some of their favourite celebrity couple breaking up, and those who have been married for many years went their separate ways.

Celebrity relationships that broke up this year. Photos: @princenednwoko, @mimiwilfred

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng lists five A-list celebs whose relationship Nigerians didn't expect to break.

1. Ned Nwoko and Laila

After 10 years of being together as husband and wife, the billionaire businessman's Moroccan wife Laila reportedly packed her bags and returned to her country. It is yet unknown the reasons for her actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

2. Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

A few weeks to the marriage ceremony of the couple, Fancy released an official statement that she is no longer walking down the aisle with the actor.

3. Davido and Chioma

It started as a rumour that the couple, who got Nigerians looking forward to their wedding, was no longer together. Chioma, however, seemed to confirm the rumour when she deleted Davido's photos from her IG page.

4. Paul Okoye and Anita

Copies of the couple's divorce papers were spotted online. Although the couple is yet to comment on it, their social media pages show they are not as close as they used to.

5. Tonto Dikeh and Kpokpogri

The excitement that the actress was happily dating again was short-lived when an IG blog revealed that Tonto's man was cheating on her. Their breakup dragged for many weeks and Tonto stated that she isn't adding this year to her age.

6. Ooni of Ife and his queen

A few days ago, Nigerians were shocked to read a post from Queen Silekunola's Instagram page, announcing the end of her marriage to the Ooni of Ife.

I have developed serious trust issues

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh made a major announcement as she searched for individuals that will work with her directly.

The movie star said she will be needing the services of personal assistance and a nanny.

Judging by her mixed encounters with her previous relationships with humans, the actress also declared that she finds it hard to trust again and dislikes being around or seeing people all the time.

Source: Legit.ng