New reports which have surfaced online allege that Paul Okoye's wife, Anita, is demanding $15,000 (N7.8m) monthly as spousal support

Recall earlier, news of their divorce went viral on social media after court documents leaked online

Several internet users have reacted to Anita's demand, with many expressing mixed reactions over the issue

Defunct Psquare member, Paul Okoye's failed marriage with now-estranged wife, Anita Okoye, has since gone viral on social media.

Anita filed for a divorce from the singer. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy, @anita_okoye

Source: Instagram

In a new report carried by Instablog, the mother of three allegedly demanded $15,000 (N7.8M) monthly as spousal support.

According to the blogsite, part of the documents in the petition she filed before an Abuja High Court reads:

"Payment of a monthly maintenance sum of $15,000.00 (N7.8m) for the general welfare, education and health of the three children of the union who are presently in schools in the United States of America until they are of age."

Reactions

The post which has since gone viral has sparked mixed reactions amongst internet users. While some have expressed shock at the amount of money Anita is demanding, others see it as karma for the singer.

Check out some comments below:

_mmesomachukwu:

"Before you respond, please read what that 7.8m covers, including education and accommodation. she knows his worth and it’s America we’re talking about."

amachi_official_:

"Na mumu dey carry woman go do court wedding "

igi_iroko:

"The same clown that had a whole village abusing Lola, hated her because she was Yoruba. The clown is just being served by karma. No sympathy for tribalistic clowns."

More reactions

sognap101:

"Marriage don turn business for this generation wow."

kucho_sapien:

"Paul thank ur God u no dey live for US. She dey US dey use Nigerian court dey bill the husband based on US standard. OK oh.... Paul can't afford that. This US wey u run come. Either u work or you run back to your luxury lifestyle in Nigeria and fix ur marriage. U must work aunty Abita. Reality never hit you. I hope u carry Nani come... . You will finally run back to your husband. Life here go straighten everything between you two. Just reason with your husband ok?"

bulliion:

"Psquare once sang “ you must chop my money “ I’m sure Paul doesn’t care "

chris_adimac:

"No be the matter of marry your friend. Whether you marry your friend or not, if e wan spoil, e go still spoil. ‍♂️"

vina_m_queen:

"What she is asking for is way too much my gender why nah "

igboking2:

"If you hv money in Nigeria just know a lady is marrying you bcos of that money not for any love..U guys should learn."

Wedding anniversary

This comes barely five months after the singer marked seven years of marriage with Anita Okoye.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share some throwback photos from their traditional wedding ceremony in 2014.

In the first slide, he is seen feeding his wife a drink from a wine glass while in the second photo, Anita is captured dishing out some dance moves, this time donning a blue sequin dress.

Source: Legit