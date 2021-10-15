Nigerian Fuji maestro, Alabi Pasuma, is a proud grandfather and has taken to social media to showcase this

The music star recently shared a video and photos of himself spending time with his granddaughter and explained that he felt blessed

According to Pasuma, it is a rare blessing and accomplishment to see his children grow to become parents

Popular Nigerian Fuji star, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, is enjoying his new status as a grandfather and he has continued to show off his daughter’s child on social media.

The singer’s daughter, Barakat and her husband, Olajuwon, recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and the Fuji legend could not contain his joy.

In a new post on social media, Pasuma shared a video of himself cradling their newborn daughter as onlookers praised him for being the greatest grandpa.

Fuji Star Pasuma visits granddaughter. Photos: @officialpasuma

In the video, the Fuji star was heard noting that his granddaughter is a new generation kid and that she will enjoy being a Nigerian.

Pasuma also posted photos of himself with his daughter and her husband as he visited their child. The look of pride and joy on his face was unmistakable.

Not stopping there, the musician accompanied the snaps with an emotional note where he noted how proud being a grandfather made him.

According to Pasuma, it is a great accomplishment to see his children grow to become parents themselves. He noted that it is a rare form of blessing words wouldn’t be able to explain.

In his words:

“Nothing can be so fulfilling like seeing your kids turning teens, adults and by extension parents.

It’s such a rare form of blessings which cant just be quantified or measured by ANYTHING, but with that real sense of accomplishment in life and our individual journeys.”

The Fuji maestro also noted that being a grandpa is another phase and expressed his gratitude to God for making him a proud grandfather.

He wrote:

“Grandpa status is another phase of it all, just as large, extensive it breeds family ties and empires

I feel so blessed and forever thankful to GOD for everything! I’m such a proud GRANDPA.”

See his post below:

Fans and celebrities congratulate him

Pasuma's joy and pride at rocking his granddaughter was very evident and people could not help but join him in his happiness.

Numerous fans and colleagues of the Fuji star dropped their well wishes in his comment section.

Read some of their reactions below:

Officialsalawaabeni:

"Well done my dear brother. Ajibola Alabi❤❤❤."

Bigsheffbaby:

"Congratulations uncle . God bles her ."

Daddyshowkey:

"Congratulations grandpa."

Moruffomotayo_paso:

"Latest Grandpa in town ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Pasuma becomes emotional, breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding

Popular Fuji musician, Pasuma was full of joy on Thursday, April 8, as he got the opportunity to witness the wedding ceremony of his daughter Barakat.

The joyous father had earlier taken to social media with a heartfelt note, and also shared a moment from the Nikah ceremony.

Pasuma and a couple of other people were on the dance floor and as KWAM 1 sang, Pasuma who had visibly been struggling with his emotions burst into tears.

He pulled off his cap and glasses as some men who stood around rushed over to hold him and stop him from fully breaking down.

Source: Legit Newspaper