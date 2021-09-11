Nigerian Fuji maestro, Pasuma, is now a grandfather after one of his daughters, Barakat and her husband, delivered their child

The good news of the new birth was shared on social media and the Fuji legend confirmed it with his reaction

Pasuma’s daughter, Oyindamola Barakat and her man, Olajuwon, are now first time parents a few weeks after their star-studded wedding

Popular Nigerian Fuji star, Pasuma, now has more reason to celebrate after one of his daughters, Oyindamola Barakat, welcomed her first child.

Barakat and her man, Olajuwon, who got married at a talk-of-the-town wedding in April are now first time parents.

The good news of Pasuma being the latest grandfather soon made the rounds on social media and the Fuji maestro also confirmed it.

Fuji legend Pasuma becomes latest grandad.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Goldmyne TV on Instagram’s comment section, Pasuma, thanked his fans for their well wishes.

He wrote:

“Tanx sooooo much i sooooo much appreciate this.”

See Goldmyne TV’s post below:

Internet users react

After the news of the 53-year-old Fuji star, Pasuma, welcoming a grandchild made the rounds, fans of the singer made sure to celebrate with his family.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Stowetohgallant:

“Congratulations to them .... Ayo abara tintin.”

Mrs_ezeonynwe:

“Very nice lady.”

_Temmytopey_:

“Congratulations to them.”

Folaloveth:

“Congratulations bami❤️.”

Turbanaffairs_nd_more:

“Awww congratulations .”

Nice one.

Pasuma becomes emotional, breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding

Popular Fuji musician, Pasuma was full of joy on Thursday, April 8, as he got the opportunity to witness the wedding ceremony of his daughter Barakat.

The joyous father had earlier taken to social media with a heartfelt note, and also shared a moment from the Nikah ceremony.

Pasuma and a couple of other people were on the dance floor and as KWAM 1 sang, Pasuma who had visibly been struggling with his emotions burst into tears.

He pulled off his cap and glasses as some men who stood around rushed over to hold him and stop him from fully breaking down.

