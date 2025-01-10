80 great collaboration quotes to encourage teamwork and unity

Collaboration can sprout new ideas and ensure projects are completed faster. Leaders are, therefore, encouraged to foster collaboration and teamwork with employees for the organisation's greater good. These are great collaboration quotes to promote teamwork and unity.

Teamwork allows organisations to achieve greater results, which otherwise would be impossible. Team leaders, therefore, have the burden of bringing the teams together and ensuring everyone is working towards the same goals. Collaboration quotes will help every team member learn the importance of joining hands to ensure success. Here is a list of inspirational quotes you can share with your team.

Great collaboration quotes

Maintaining team motivation and morale can sometimes be challenging. However, inspiring quotes can ensure individuals come together for a common purpose. Below are great quotes on team collaboration.

Collaboration allows us to know more than we can know by ourselves. — Paul Solarz

It is the long history of humankind that those who learned to collaborate and improvise most effectively have prevailed. — Charles Darwin

The secret is to gang up on the problem rather than each other. — Thomas Stallkamp

If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. — African Proverb

If everyone is moving forward together, success takes care of itself. — Henry Ford

I can do things you cannot, and you can do things I cannot; together, we can do great things. — Mother Teresa

There is no teamwork without trust. And there is no trust without vulnerability. — Simon Sinek

To achieve your own success, be willing to help somebody else get it first. — Iyanla Vanzant

We talk a lot about hope, helping and teamwork. Our whole message is that we are more powerful together. — Victoria Osteen

Teamwork is the secret that makes common people achieve uncommon results. — Ifeanyi Enoch Onuoha

Collaboration allows teachers to capture each other's fund of collective intelligence. — Mike Schmoker

As you navigate the rest of your life, be open to collaboration. Other people and other people's ideas are often better than your own. Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, and spend much time with them. It will change your life. — Amy Poehler

Good teams incorporate teamwork into their culture, creating the building blocks for success. — Ted Sundquist

The purpose of life is to collaborate for a common cause; the problem is that nobody seems to know what it is. — Gerhard Gschwandtner

To me, teamwork is the beauty of our sport, where you have five acting as one. You become selfless. — Mike Krzyzewski

Cooperation is the thorough conviction that nobody can get there unless everybody gets there. — Virginia Burden

Collaboration quotes for work

Collaboration is a critical ingredient to success. As a team leader, you can foster collaboration by sharing quotes with your team. Here is a list of motivational quotes to encourage team collaboration at the workplace.

It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit. — Harry S. Truman

No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy is, if you're playing a solo game, you'll always lose out to a team. — Reid Hoffman

Collaboration and augmentation are the foundational principles of innovation. — Vaclav Smil

Collaboration has no hierarchy. The Sun collaborates with soil to bring flowers to the earth. — Amit Ray

We cannot win in team situations or relationships by ourselves. — Terry Orlick

The bigger the dream, the more important the team. — Robin Sharma

Effectively, change is almost impossible without industry-wide collaboration, cooperation, and consensus. — Simon Mainwaring

Show me a hero, and I'll write you a tragedy. Show me a team, and I'll write you an epic. — F. Scott Fitzgerald

Success is best when it's shared. — Howard Schultz

Collaboration on a book is the ultimate unnatural act. — Tom Clancy

Teamwork. A few harmless flakes working together can unleash an avalanche of destruction. — Justin Sewell

When a team outgrows individual performance and learns team confidence, excellence becomes a reality. — Joe Paterno

Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships. — Michael Jordan

Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is a success. — Henry Ford

The power of one, if fearless and focused, is formidable, but the power of many working together is better. — Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo

The most important single ingredient in the formula of success is knowing how to get along with people. — Theodore Roosevelt

Best teamwork quotes

Working as a team on a project ensures diverse ideas and faster progress. Every organisation must, therefore, cultivate teamwork as a going concern. Below are amazing quotes to encourage teamwork.

The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team. — Phil Jackson

It is literally true that you can succeed best and quickest by helping others to succeed. — Napolean Hill

Teamwork is so important that it is virtually impossible for you to reach the heights of your capabilities or make the money that you want without becoming very good at it. — Brian Tracy

I truly believe that when we stand together, we stand a chance. — Korie Robertson

Great teamwork is the only way we create the breakthroughs that define our careers. — Pat Riley

If you take out the team in teamwork, it's just work. Now, who wants that? — Matthew Woodring Stover

Individual commitment to a group effort — that is what makes a team work, a company work, a society work, a civilisation work. — Vince Lombardi

A group becomes a team when each member is sure enough of himself and his contribution to praise the skills of others. — Norman Shidle

The best team is not the team with the best players but the team that plays best together. — Jamie Dimon

Motivation comes from working on things we care about. It also comes from working with people we care about. — Sheryl Sandberg

To me, teamwork is a lot like being part of a family. It comes with obligations, entanglements, headaches, and quarrels. But the rewards are worth the cost. — Pat Summit

Growth is never mere chance; it is the result of forces working together. — James Cash Penney

Many candles can be kindled from one candle without diminishing it. — Midrash

Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organisational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results. — Andrew Carnegie

One finger cannot lift a pebble. — Hopi proverb

Being in a band is always a compromise. Provided that the balance is good, what you lose in compromise, you gain by collaboration. — Mike Rutherford

Appreciation teamwork quotes

Appreciating employees for their teamwork efforts is a powerful way to foster positivity in the work environment. To truly make an impact, you can use appreciation teamwork quotes. Below are good quotes to thank your team for a job well done.

Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a team of people. — Steve Jobs

There is no such thing as a self-made man. You will reach your goals only with the help of others. — George Shinn

The nice thing about teamwork is that you always have others on your side. — Margaret Carty

Interdependent people combine their own efforts with the efforts of others to achieve their greatest success. — Stephen Covey

What's interesting about collaborations is the possibility for one plus one to equal three. — Rei Kawakubo

Many ideas grow better when transplanted into another mind than the one where they sprang up. — Oliver Wendell Holmes

I invite everyone to choose forgiveness rather than division, teamwork over personal ambition. — Jean-Francois Cope

No one can whistle a symphony. It takes an orchestra to play it. — Halford E. Luccock

The best way to serve the individuals on the team is to see that the whole team wins. — John C. Maxwell

Unity is the compass guiding teams to conquer the unknown and achieve greatness.

You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist. — Indira Gandhi

The team, not the individual, is the ultimate champion. — Mia Hamm

Unity is strength. . . when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. — Mattie Stepanek

A single leaf working alone provides no shade. — Chuck Page

I love doing collaborations. It's always good to do something that's out of the box. — Kelly Rowland

A boat doesn't go forward if each one is rowing their own way. — Swahili proverb

Short collaboration quotes

Appreciating or encouraging collaboration does not need many words. A concise point can drive the point home. Below are short positive quotes about the importance of cooperation and teamwork.

Teamwork makes the dream work. — John C. Maxwell

Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much. — Helen Keller

It takes two flints to make a fire. — Louisa May Alcott

Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean. — Ryunosuke Satoro

Politeness is the poison of collaboration. — Edwin Land

A successful team is a group of many hands and one mind. — Bill Bethel

Tough times don't last. Tough teams do. — Robert Schuller

In teamwork, silence isn't golden. It's deadly. — Mark Sanborn

In union, there is strength. — Aesop

Teamwork can build friendships that last a lifetime. — Natalya Neidhart

The ratio of We’s to I’s is the best indicator of the development of a team. — Lewis B. Ergen

Collaborate with people you can learn from. — Pharrell

Ego is the ultimate killer on a team. — Patrick Lencioni

If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants. — Isaac Newton

If you can laugh together, you can work together. — Robert Orben

None of us is as smart as all of us. – Ken Blanchard

Collaboration is a great way to encourage creativity and innovation. It encourages people to work together for a common goal, ensuring success. Leaders should encourage their teams to collaborate for the organisation's greater good. The above are great collaboration quotes to promote teamwork and unity.

