A special needs child caused a commotion in class as he celebrated not coming last in a school exam for the first time

The lad went wild with excitement as he jubilated in front of the class, just as friends flocked him to share in the good news

His supposed teacher has given an insight into the student life of the lad to the admiration of netizens

The joy of achieving success has a sweet taste in the mouth of anyone who experiences it, either old or young.

A special needs child was overjoyed at finally breaking a personal academic jinx that he went wild in celebration.

According to wordings on a video from the kids' joyous moment shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, the boy was always punctual in school despite not being able to write anything due to his physical challenge.

And he had repeatedly scored nothing in exams taken in class until the teacher decided to give him some marks on his paper.

He went wild with joy

On receiving his paper, the kid immediately burst into loud scream as he giggled in front of the class.

His loud celebration caught the attention of his colleagues who also joined him in celebrating the feat after seeing things for themselves.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@arowolodan said:

"Took me almost 10years before I was able to write properly, couldn’t even spelled my name during the time with the worsted handwriting anybody can read…. Today I write 3 different programming language."

@only_1_bim said:

"There’s a sch for for children with special needs na he can’t even catch up with the normal kidsall the same na corper fit do this kind thing."

@ifeatu_e said:

"The child shouldn’t be in a regular school... he’ll learn nothing, plus the teachers there aren’t equipped for special needs children."

@endowedfunso said:

"The government have nothing to offer us, there should be a place for kids like this free of charge!!!"

@macwalisglobal said:

"God bless you for elevating his spirit . Watching him closely hitting his chest "I did it and I can do it again" this happiness will change everything about him . Once again God bless the teacher."

