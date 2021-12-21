Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare, has taken to social media to reveal that some celebrities live beyond their means

Yetunde revealed that there are quite a number of favourite celebrities who lavish money at parties just for likes and comments

The actress also advised fans to motivate themselves and not look up to celebrities who do not have so much going on for themselves

Quite a number of people look up to celebrities because of their status in society but Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare, has given reasons for that to change.

The movie star took to her Instagram story channel with a post about how everything is not always as it seems with public figures.

Weak account balance

Yetunde revealed that a lot of Nigerian celebrities drive exotic cars and live in expensive places but their account balance is nothing to write home about.

She continued by saying that such people attend parties, and spend money lavishly just for the publicity but their family isn't doing any better.

The actress ended her piece with a piece of advice for people as she urged them to be motivated by their past experiences and let what they hope to be inspire them.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

emerie__chris:

"That’s their business. Na mumu Dey let social media life intimidate am."

beverly__n:

"Babe we have always known, now you all are sounding like broken records."

wellchecked_sa:

"Lol, you sure say you no de this table cos of una na same!!!"

lannis____:

"Mention name with your full chest."

tide_benison:

"Honestly, I find it irritating when I see people who are rich on social media and their siblings and parent are suffering in real life."

