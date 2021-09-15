Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, recently showed love to his personal assistant for his hard work

Cubana Chiefpriest gifted his PA a brand new black-coloured Toyota Camry to make his movement easy

The grateful PA, Justice Ijeoma, took to his Instagram page to thank his boss for his great act of kindness

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, had gifted his personal assistant, Justice Ijeoma, a brand new car.

Taking to his Instagram page, the obviously grateful PA shared series of photos of his new ride as he thanked his boss.

According to him, Cubana Chiefpriest wanted his movement to be easier. He also showed appreciation for the expensive gift and prayed for God to keep blessing his boss.

In his words:

“@Cubana_chiefpriest said movement should be more easier for you. Thanks for all you do boss. Today, I pray the Almighty God continue to shower his blessings upon you and your entire household. You always tell me that our destination is so bright and I’m a true believer.

Our Journey just started.”

See his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest also took to the comment section to react to his PA’s gratitude.

The self-styled barman noted that in less than a year, they had done so much. He also said they were going to do more.

He wrote:

“Nwa Aba In less than a year we have done so much the harvest season is here again, Get Ready boy Let’s Do more !!!!”

Nigerians react to the news

Soon after Justice Ijeoma took to social media to praise his boss, a number of internet users also joined him. Read what some of them had to say below:

Mirabelozioma97:

“I tap into this .”

Ayam_shawn:

“Well deserved!! Justice is a loyal soldier.”

Yvonne111_:

“He should employ me .”

Ashawo_boy01:

“God when.”

Clinton_gidi_clinton:

“Well deserved, congrats Odogwu J.”

Specialsomi:

“Congrats boss more grace.”

Sommy_of_fash:

“God bless him.”

Source: Legit