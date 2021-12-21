Wizkid has won the hearts of many after he surprised his long term manager, Sunday Are with a brand new car

Are took to his Instagram page with a video showing off the SUV as the people around congratulated him

The manager revealed that the gift was a great way to start the week and he cannot thank the Ginger crooner enough

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has ended the year on a great note for his long term manager, Sunday Are, with the ultimate gift.

Sunday Are took to Instagram with a post announcing the latest stunt Wizkid pulled on him, a brand new Prado SUV.

Sunday Are gets new Prado SUV from Wizkid Photo credit: @sunday.are

Source: Instagram

The manager also shared a video of the moment he checked the car out and he had to pause to take it all in as he held his chest.

He eventually got into the car and took it for a test drive.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"What a way to start the new week, another surprise from @wizkidayo himself, can't thank you enough."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

News of Wizkid blessing his manager has made the rounds on social media and this is what people had to say about it:

ayoanimashaun:

"Congratulations bro!!! May God bless continue to bless @wizkidayo and may God bless you as well."

thescarletgomez:

"Well deserved. I’m so happy for you daddy."

mrshoganjnr:

"Congratulations sir!!! Well deserved! Thank you for what you do for our star boy. #wizkidFC we love you."

noggra_:

"This man has been with Wizzy for a very long time. Well deserved."

breezyofjos:

"He no dey talk he no dey shout."

nero.teyga:

"Wizkid won't still post it, but a certain guy will post it for the whole world to see."

Fans grab Wizkid's leg at concert

Wizkid made his Abuja fans ecstatic when he turned up for his show on Friday, December 17 - so much that some fans found their way on stage to show him just how much they were happy to see him.

In the video which made the rounds on the internet, two young men were seen getting on stage grabbing one of the singer's legs before being forced off the stage by bouncers.

While some people have chastised the security personnel for not doing a good job, others believe the two fans were simply excited to see the star.

Source: Legit