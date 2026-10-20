Malaysia's TalentCorp offers skilled foreign workers a 10-year renewable residence pass that allows them to live and work in the country long-term

Applicants must meet strict criteria including a minimum monthly salary of RM15,000 and at least five years of total work experience

The pass requires foreign workers to hold a recognised degree or professional certificate and have paid income tax for at least two consecutive years

Malaysia has outlined the educational and professional requirements that foreign workers must meet to qualify for a 10-year residence pass, giving skilled expatriates a clearer pathway to long-term settlement in the country.

The Residence Pass-Talent (RP-T), introduced by TalentCorp in April 2011 alongside the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Immigration Department of Malaysia, is designed to attract and retain highly skilled foreign professionals who want to contribute to the Malaysian economy over an extended period. The pass is renewable and valid for up to 10 years.

Malaysia states school qualifications for foreign workers seeking residence pass. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Educational qualification for Malaysian residence pass

To be considered for the pass, applicants must satisfy several conditions at the time of submission. A candidate must have lived and worked in Malaysia for a minimum of three consecutive years and must hold a valid Employment Pass with more than three months of validity remaining when the application is submitted.

On the financial side, applicants are required to earn a basic monthly salary of at least RM15,000, excluding bonuses and allowances. They must also hold a Malaysian income tax file number and show proof of having paid income tax for at least two of the most recent years.

In terms of qualifications, candidates must hold a PhD, Master's degree, Bachelor's degree, or Diploma from a recognised university, or alternatively, a professional or competency certificate from a recognised professional institute. A minimum of five years of total work experience is also mandatory.

Malaysia's long-term talent strategy

The RP-T sits within TalentCorp's broader mission to position Malaysia as a destination of choice for global talent. By offering a decade-long residence option, the programme removes the uncertainty that comes with short-term employment passes, giving skilled expatriates the stability to build careers and lives in the country.

Foreign professionals who meet all the eligibility criteria can apply directly through TalentCorp's official platform. The pass is renewable, meaning those who continue to meet the requirements can extend their stay beyond the initial 10-year period.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng