Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan facilitated the distribution of NEMA relief materials to flood-hit communities in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi State

The senator described the intervention as a personal commitment, not a constituency project, calling for compassion beyond politics

Senator Natasha also raised concerns about long-term recovery, calling for reconstruction of homes damaged by the floods

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Nigerian Senate, coordinated the delivery of relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to flood-affected residents in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

As reported by The Guardian, the exercise was handled through the senator's office and aimed at providing immediate support to households whose homes and means of livelihood were disrupted by flooding in the area.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan distributes NEMA relief materials to flood victims in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, and calls for the reconstruction of damaged homes.

Source: Original

Addressing residents during the distribution, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was clear that the gesture came from a personal place rather than any official legislative allocation.

"This is not a constituency project; it is a personal effort driven by my concern for the welfare of our people. When communities experience disasters of this magnitude, we must look beyond political considerations and demonstrate genuine compassion by supporting those affected," she said.

Federal lawmaker Natasha assesses NEMA

The senator also praised NEMA for stepping in to support affected communities, saying elected officials and government agencies must work together when disaster strikes.

"I sincerely commend NEMA for its intervention and for making these relief materials available to support our people. Emergency situations require collective responsibility, and I appreciate the agency's commitment to assisting communities affected by flooding," she added.

She noted that the timing of such interventions matters greatly, as delays can worsen the hardship faced by displaced families.

Natasha pushes rebuilding of flood-damaged homes

Beyond the immediate relief effort, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan raised concerns about the long-term situation facing residents whose homes were damaged. She stressed that emergency relief, while necessary, is only the first step in recovery.

"Our people deserve more than temporary relief. We must also look at how the affected houses can be rebuilt so that families who have suffered losses can regain their homes, dignity and sense of security," she said.

The senator, according to This Day Newspaper, indicated that reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-damaged homes remain a priority, and that proper recovery requires sustained attention beyond the initial emergency response.

The NEMA relief distribution is expected to offer short-term support to affected households in Ajaokuta, while the senator's call for rebuilding signals a push for a more comprehensive response to the flooding crisis in Kogi Central.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha sad over Ibrahim Idris' demise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha mourned the death of ex-Kogi Governor Ibrahim Idris.

In a condolence statement issued on the date of Idris’ death, Natasha described the late governor as a significant figure in the political history of Kogi State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying his years of public service left an enduring mark on the state.

Source: Legit.ng