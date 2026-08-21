The West African Examinations Council announced that 2026 WASSCE certificates for school candidates are now accessible on its Digital Certificate Platform

WAEC said candidates can view, download, and share their certificates via the official website or a dedicated mobile app on the Google Play Store

The certificate platform is separate from the result-checking portal, and institutions can also use it to verify candidates' credentials

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has made the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) certificates for school candidates available online through its Digital Certificate Platform.

WAEC announced the development on Friday via its official X handle, directing candidates to visit the platform to retrieve their documents.

WAEC announces the release of digital certificates for 2026 WASSCE school candidates.

Source: Twitter

"The 2026 WASSCE for School candidate Certificate is now available for access on the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform," the council said in its post.

Candidates can access, download, and share their certificates by visiting the official WAEC website or by using the WAEC Digital Certificate mobile application, which is available on the Google Play Store, Punch reports.

How to Download Your 2026 WAEC Certificate

The platform offers two categories of access. The first, Certificate Access, is for individual candidates who want to view, download, or share their results.

The second, Certificate Confirmation, is designed for institutions and organisations that need to verify whether a candidate's certificate is genuine.

To retrieve a certificate, candidates are required to follow these steps:

1. Visit the official WAEC website and navigate to the Digital Certificate Platform

2. Select Certificate Access

3. Provide the required examination details and identification information

4. Complete the verification process, including any OTP authentication where required

5. View and download the digital certificate

6. Save the certificate securely or share it with institutions that require it

WAEC clarified that the Digital Certificate Platform is distinct from the result-checking portal, which candidates use to view their examination scores.

2026 WASSCE Results at a Glance

The certificate announcement follows the earlier release of the 2026 WASSCE results for school candidates. WAEC said 1,950,726 candidates sat for the examination this year. Of that number, 1,200,514 candidates, representing 61.54 per cent, obtained credits and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The 2026 examination ran from April 21 to June 19, 2026, with candidates drawn from more than 24,200 secondary schools participating across the region.

Before checking their results, candidates had been required to generate a PIN and serial number through the WAEC website to gain access to the result-checking portal.

FG introduces measures to tackle WAEC malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng