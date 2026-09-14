Many students stayed away from federal unity colleges on Monday, September 14, as the new term began across Nigeria despite the government's insistence on the resumption date

Parents staged a protest in Calabar, Cross River State, over the weekend, opposing the Federal Government's plan to concede King's College, Lagos

The King's College controversy has cast a shadow over the resumption, with stakeholders demanding that the government address concerns over the school's future

Federal unity colleges across Nigeria opened the new school term on Monday, July 28, but classrooms were largely empty as many students failed to return from the holidays, with low attendance recorded at multiple schools.

The poor turnout coincided with growing public anger over the Federal Government's plan to concede King's College, Lagos, to private operators. Parents, alumni and education advocates have been demanding that the government reverse course, though the government said over the weekend that resumption would go ahead as scheduled with no change to the approved date.

Federal Unity Colleges fail to resume with other Nigerian children Photo Credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

Protests break out in Calabar

TVC News reported that the opposition has moved beyond online outrage. On Saturday, September 12, a group of parents gathered in Calabar, Cross River State, to protest the concession proposal in person. They called on the Federal Government to stop the process immediately and hold proper consultations with parents and stakeholders before taking any further steps on the future of the institution.

King's College, Lagos, was founded in 1909, making it one of the oldest federal secondary schools in Nigeria. The school has produced several generations of notable Nigerians across public life, business and academia, which has made the concession proposal particularly sensitive to many in the school community.

Uncertainty over King's College's future

Much of the concern among parents and former students centres on what a concession arrangement could mean for the school's management, ownership structure, and whether it would remain accessible to students from ordinary backgrounds. The Federal Government has yet to provide detailed terms of the proposed deal, and that silence has fed speculation and anxiety.

The combination of low attendance and public protest has put pressure on the government to explain the rationale behind the concession and offer clear assurances about what it means for King's College and federal unity schools more broadly.

The Federal Government is expected to face renewed calls from parents and stakeholders to clarify the concession terms and address concerns about the direction of federal secondary education in Nigeria.

The development was reported on X here:

King's College London honours DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng earlier reported that King's College London has honoured disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, for her philanthropic works and contributions to society.

The daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola announced the news and noted that she has always wanted to help people.

King's College London displayed her photos outside the school's building and Cuppy noted that God had placed her in this world to make a difference.

Source: Legit.ng