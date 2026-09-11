The Joint Congress of Unions of the Federal Ministry of Education issued a communiqué on September 10, 2026, halting resumption in all Federal Unity Colleges

The suspension targets the First Term academic session set to begin on September 12, affecting students across federal government colleges nationwide

Workers accused Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa of refusing to meet with them for about one month despite repeated requests for dialogue

The Joint Congress of Unions of the Federal Ministry of Education has suspended the start of the First Term academic session across all Federal Unity Colleges in Nigeria, escalating its fight against the reported 35-year concession of King's College, Lagos, to its old boys association.

In a communiqué dated September 10, 2026, the unions directed that resumption, which was scheduled for Saturday, September 12, should not go ahead until further notice. The directive covers more than 100 Federal Unity Colleges, including Federal Government Colleges, Federal Government Boys' Colleges, Federal Government Girls' Colleges, and Federal Technical Colleges.

The communiqué was addressed to parents, guardians, school-based management committees, Parent-Teacher Associations, community leaders, and the wider public. "No resumption shall take place," the unions declared, adding that classes would remain suspended until the concession of King's College was reversed.

Workers accuse Tinubu's minister of ignoring them

The unions said their decision to act was driven partly by what they described as a refusal by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, to grant them a meeting for close to one month despite multiple requests. They said this left them with "no option" but to take a public stand in defence of public education.

The announcement came within hours of the unions barricading the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja on Thursday. During that protest, workers also condemned the outsourcing of the Ministry's activities to consultants and Special Advisers, and called for the minister's removal.

The unions called on parents, community leaders, school management committees, and Parent-Teacher Associations to join their campaign. They also appealed for solidarity from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). "Education must not be privatized," the Joint Congress said.

ERC backs opposition to concession

The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) has added its voice to the growing resistance, calling on the Federal Government to immediately reverse the concession and restore King's College to full public ownership.

In a statement signed by Deputy National Coordinator Ogunjimi Isaac and National Mobilisation Officer Adaramoye Michael Lenin, the ERC described the arrangement with the King's College Old Boys Association (KCOBA) as an "ill-thought-out plan" and an attack on working-class and middle-class families who depend on affordable quality schooling. The group warned that the situation would worsen given that the Federal Ministry of Education had indicated government funding for the school would stop under the new arrangement.

The ERC urged KCOBA members to support the school through donations for infrastructure and personnel rather than taking over its management, while stressing that private contributions must not replace the government's duty to fund public education. The group also backed the strike by King's College workers under the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) and called for the resistance to expand into a broader national campaign.

Source: Legit.ng