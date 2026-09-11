A Nigerian woman living overseas celebrated a major financial milestone after making a large payment for her mother back home

She shared an emotional video showing how a decision she made years earlier transformed her ability to support her family

Her revelation about the source of her income sparked conversations online, with many Nigerians reacting to her success story

A Nigerian woman living abroad has celebrated a major financial milestone after using her earnings as a care worker to renew her mother's rent in Nigeria.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @mayreee982, shared the achievement in a video posted on June 11, 2026, expressing joy over being able to support her family back home.

A Nigerian lady celebrates paying the house rent of her mother in Nigeria. Photo credit: @mayreee982/TikTok

Source: UGC

Abroad-based lady celebrates paying mother's rent

In the clip, she appeared excited as she danced and gestured happily in her room while music played in the background.

A text overlay on the video explained the reason behind her celebration.

She wrote:

"My mood after renewing my mom's 2 million naira rent in Nigeria with my care work salary. If you like no japa listen to your Nigerian politicians."

The woman suggested that her japa abroad had increased her earning capacity, enabling her to comfortably cover major family expenses.

She also indicated in the post that she works in the care sector, a field that has become a popular employment option for many Nigerians who relocate overseas.

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok. Watch the video below:

Reactions as abroad-based lady pays mother's rent

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video:

Elpionis research said:

"Why not rather build her house little by little rather than waste 2m naira rent yearly."

Cruisemama said:

"Omooo me use this UK sponsor my siblings come still build house for my mama ooo, best decision I made."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a white husband built a new house for his Nigerian mother-in-law, ending years of mockery.

Lady's life changes after relocating to US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman marked two years since leaving Nigeria and reflected on her journey from the UK to the United States. She also shared how she completed her Master’s degree during the major life changes.

Mide said the back-to-back achievements were once only prayers, making her story resonate with Nigerians following the japa trend. Her emotional reflection on faith, resilience and what lies ahead has attracted widespread attention online.

Source: Legit.ng