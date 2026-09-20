Benin's Ministry of Health published a circular confirming that vaccination records are no longer checked at airports, ports, and land borders

The circular, signed by Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin, was originally issued on April 14, 2026, though it was published online in September 2026

Despite the dropped checks, the Ministry still recommends yellow fever vaccination for all travellers under International Health Regulations

Benin has stopped checking vaccination records at all border entry points, including airports, seaports, and land borders, according to a circular note published by the country's Ministry of Health on September 16, 2026.

The circular, numbered 0313 and signed by Minister of Health Benjamin Hounkpatin, makes clear that "no checks of vaccination records, particularly those for yellow fever," are conducted at any point of entry into Benin.

Benin ends yellow fever vaccination record checks at airports, seaports, and land borders while maintaining vaccination recommendations for travelers. Photo credit: Sean Gallup

Source: UGC

The same information appears on Benin's official e-Visa portal, where it is described as a relaxation of health control procedures at borders.

When the policy actually took effect

Although the circular appeared online on September 16, 2026, the document itself carries an earlier date of April 14, 2026. This means the September publication reflects the wider distribution of an instruction that Hounkpatin had already signed months prior, rather than a new rule coming into force in September.

The policy covers all travellers regardless of nationality or country of origin. No distinction is drawn based on where a visitor is travelling from.

Yellow fever vaccine still recommended

The removal of document checks does not mean the Ministry considers vaccination unnecessary. The same circular reminds travellers that vaccination against yellow fever remains recommended for all visitors, in line with the International Health Regulations of 2005.

Benin's Ministry of Health is effectively drawing a line between a paperwork requirement and a health recommendation. Travellers no longer need to present a vaccination logbook at the border, but health professionals still advise getting vaccinated before visiting the country.

Policy could change without notice

Beninese authorities have reserved the right to reinstate border health checks should an international health emergency arise. This condition is mentioned both in the circular and on the e-Visa portal. No expiry date is attached to the current provision, meaning it remains in effect until authorities decide otherwise.

Travellers preparing for a visit to Benin are advised to monitor updates from the Ministry of Health and the official e-Visa portal for any changes to this arrangement.

Benin relaxes border health controls by removing yellow fever vaccination record inspections for all international visitors. Photo credit: Van De Wal

Source: Getty Images

What to know about yellow fever vaccination card

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians are required to carry a Yellow Card, also known as the Yellow Fever Card, when travelling internationally.

The health passport is presented at the entry and exit points. Here is everything you need to know about the Yellow Card Nigeria and why it is important.

Source: Legit.ng