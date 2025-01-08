Mele Kyari, NNPCL GCEO, celebrated his journey from Almajiri school to leading Africa's top energy company, expressing gratitude on his 60th birthday

He reflected on life’s struggles and triumphs, crediting Allah’s grace for his growth and achievements

Kyari pledged greater service to Nigeria, thanked his family for their support, and sought forgiveness for any unintended hurt

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, has shared his inspiring journey from being a pupil in an Almajiri school to becoming the head of Africa’s largest energy company.

Reflecting on his life and career, he expressed gratitude to Nigeria for the opportunities that enabled his rise from humble beginnings to national prominence.

Kyari speaks on his journey as NNPCL boss Photo credit: @MKKyari

Source: Twitter

Kyari, who turned 60 on Wednesday, January 8, made this revelation in a heartfelt post on his X account (@MKKyari).

In his post, Kyari thanked former President Muhammadu Buhari and current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting him with pivotal roles in the transformation of the NNPC into NNPCL.

He credited Allah’s grace for sustaining him through life’s challenges and triumphs.

"Allah, by His grace, spared my life to this exceptional day, making it my 60th year from birth, even much earlier on the Hijri calendar.

"I am profoundly grateful to my country for giving me the opportunity to grow from an Almajiri (Tsangaya) school pupil to become the CEO of Africa’s largest energy company," Kyari wrote.

Kyari on challenges, triumphs

Kyari recounted the mix of hardships and achievements that shaped his journey.

"Reflecting backwards alone can’t account for the profoundly eventful life I spent to this date, walking through good and bad times, travails and triumphs, pains and happiness, fails and successes, and many more that only the sufficiency of Allah will explain," he said.

Kyari expresses commitment to serve

The NNPCL CEO emphasized his commitment to serving Nigeria with even greater dedication, Channels Television reported.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family, expressing deep appreciation for their support despite his prolonged absences due to his national duties.

He said:

"My deep appreciation to my family, friends, and associates, my colleagues at work, and my teachers (western and of Almajiri extractions).

"This is a turning point, and I seek forgiveness from anyone I might have hurt unintentionally or unavoidably."

Tinubu hails NNPC Boss, Mele Kyari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu congratulated Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on his 60th birthday.

Tinubu commended Kyari's diligence in transforming the NNPCL into a profitable organisation and highlighted the company's notable achievements under his leadership.

Despite initial scepticism, Kyari has successfully resuscitated two refineries, increased domestic natural gas consumption, and boosted oil production to 1.8 million barrels daily. Tinubu praised Kyari's dedication to service and professionalism throughout his distinguished career at the NNPC, OPEC, and as the first Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng