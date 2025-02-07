President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has dismissed the report that his administration would be scrapping the JSS and SSS education system

Folasade Boriowo, the director of press for the ministry of education, noted that the minister of education, Tunji Alausa, only made a proposal subject to review at the National Council on Education meeting in October

According to Boriowo, the proposal was to eliminate the examination between JSS and SSS and not to scrap the existing structure

The Federal Ministry of Education has finally commented on the report that the federal government is planning to script the current education system of Junior and Senior Secondary School Education System in Nigeria.

The Ministry of Education debunked the report on Friday, February 7, noting that the reports of the change in the educational policy were not true.

Minister of education Tunji Alausa has denied the report of plan to scrap JSS and SSS structure

Scrapping of JSS, SSS structure is misinfomation

According to the ministry, the minister of education Tunji Alausa, only made a proposal of the introduction of a 12-year basic education system in Nigeria.

Folasade Boriowo, the director of press for the ministry of education, disclosed the fact in a statement on Friday, noting that the proposal would be reviewed by the National Council on Education, and that is where final decision would be made.

The statement further revealed that the proposal was made at the Extraordinary National Council on Education, which was held on Thursday, February 6, and that was where the minister made the proposal. He said the proposal was not for immediate policy change.

JSS, SSS structure: Why Tunji Alausa proposed

Boriowo stated that the proposal sought to transition to 12 years compulsory education and that the current 6-3-3 structure would be maintained.

She emphasized that the primary objective of the proposal is to eliminate the examination barrier that always hold between JSS and SSS. It sought to allow students to move forward without any external assessments at the stage. However, she noted that the proposal was still remained a subject of deliberation and consultation.

The spokesperson of the ministry added that they are making moves to ensure that relevant stakeholders are being engaged for the next eight months, education policymakers will be consulted. Others who would be engaged are state government, parents, teachers and other stakeholders.

When will education ministry decide on JSS, SSS

The ministry stressed that the final decision to adopt the reform would be made at the National Council on Education meeting scheduled for October 2025.

She then urged the Nigerians to disregard the misinformation that the policy of JSS and SSS have been scrapped.

According to the statement, the federal government is committed to policies that will promote access to education that would align with the global best practices.

