Fourteen-year-old Oluwadamilola Adeolu won the Junior category at the African Spelling Bee competition in Zimbabwe

Nigerian students outperformed peers from over 30 countries, placing second overall in the team rankings

The victory extended Nigeria’s strong record at the continental spelling competition

Nigeria’s academic community recorded a major continental success after 14-year-old Oluwadamilola Adeolu clinched the Junior title at the African Spelling Bee competition held in Harare.

According to Punch, Adeolu, a student of St. Lawrence Metropolitan College, outperformed peers from more than 30 African countries to claim the top prize. Her victory was confirmed by organisers of the Nigeria Spelling Bee, which operates in affiliation with the Federal Ministry of Education.

Oluwadamilola Adeolu poses with her medal after winning the Junior category at the African Spelling Bee.

Source: Facebook

“At the end of the competition, Oluwadamilola Adeolu of St. Lawrence Metropolitan College, Ado-Ekiti emerged as the Junior Champion, securing a remarkable victory for Nigeria in the continental contest,” the organisers said.

Nigeria shines on continental stage

Nigeria’s presence was also felt beyond the top spot. Abdurrahman Yusuf of Ar-Raheem International College in Ilorin finished third in the Junior category, while South Africa’s Ashton Singh placed second. The combined results placed Nigeria second overall in the team rankings.

“Strong Team Performance — Nigeria also secured the title of 2nd Best Country Spelling Bee Team in the overall group rankings, reaffirming the country’s consistency and strength in the African Spelling Bee competition,” the organisers added.

Other members of Team Nigeria included Oghenetano Idoghor of Mountain Top Schools in Lagos, Chinedu Okediachi of Madonna International Schools in Asaba, and Maryam Yusuf of Ar-Raheem International School in Ilorin.

Contestants faced several rounds that tested speed, accuracy and endurance, including a timed session requiring participants to spell 20 words within one minute, followed by elimination rounds.

Adeolu’s triumph was the product of years of steady progress. She previously finished second at the 2023 MTN Spelling Bee, placed second at the 2024 Ekiti State Spelling Bee and ranked fifth at the 2025 African Spelling Bee. She also earned second place at the 2025 Nigeria Spelling Bee.

Members of Team Nigeria celebrate their podium finish at the continental competition in Harare. FB/ASB

Source: Facebook

Rising record of excellence

Her journey to the continental crown began with a first-place finish at the Ekiti State level, followed by a runner-up position at the national finals in Port Harcourt.

Nigeria’s latest achievement continues a strong tradition at the African Spelling Bee, where its students have consistently secured podium finishes in both junior and senior categories.

Educators say the latest success reflects sustained investment in academic competitions and the growing confidence of Nigerian students on the continental stage.

Lagos schools bag N20m scholarships

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos schools that excelled at a national flag football contest received a major boost on Wednesday, March 11, as scholarship awards, cash prizes and trophies were formally presented in recognition of their performance at the 2024 Aketi Bowl II held in Calabar, Cross River State.

The awards ceremony took place at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, where students and officials gathered to celebrate the achievements of the winning teams.

Source: Legit.ng