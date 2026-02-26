The Nwaoma Foundation reached hundreds of hearing- and speech-impaired Nigerians in Lagos

The Founder and CEO urged beneficiaries to see their potential beyond disability

Beneficiaries received financial support, gifts, and medical check-ups, with follow-ups planned for those identified as being at medical risk

The Nwaoma Foundation has renewed its commitment to grassroots humanitarian service, reaching out to hundreds of hearing- and speech-impaired individuals in Lagos as part of its annual empowerment programme.

The event was held at the Ojudu Local Government Town Hall and aimed to provide inclusion, encouragement, and practical support for disadvantaged Nigerians.

Founder emphasises ability beyond disability

In a keynote address titled “Let the Deaf Hear and the Dumb Speak Again,” the Founder and CEO of Nwaoma Foundation highlighted that disability should not limit an individual’s potential. She urged beneficiaries to view themselves as capable contributors to society.

“Today is not just another outreach. It is a celebration of humanity. It is a reminder that compassion still lives among us,” she said.

She added,

“My heart is especially glad because today we have chosen to place smiles on the faces of remarkable individuals whom society too often overlooks, not because they are less important, but because the world sometimes forgets to look beyond what it sees.”

Foundation reiterates commitment to support vulnerable

The founder reaffirmed the foundation’s dedication to restoring hope and strengthening faith among the vulnerable.

“For years, this foundation has remained dedicated to restoring hope and holding the vulnerable close to our hearts. We believe that care is not charity; it is a responsibility,” she stated.

Acknowledging the limits of human ability, she said,

“We may not have the miraculous power to restore hearing or give voice where there is silence, but in our own meaningful way, we can amplify dreams. We can awaken confidence. We can remind every beautiful soul here that their worth is not defined by what does not function, but by the strength that lives within them.”

Empowerment packages distributed to beneficiaries

The outreach also included distribution of empowerment packages, such as financial support, gifts, and medical check-ups. Health screenings were conducted to assess the wellbeing of participants, with follow-ups planned for those identified as at risk.

Beneficiaries who spoke at the event expressed gratitude, acknowledging the foundation’s intervention as life-changing. One participant said,

“This support gives me hope and confidence to pursue my dreams despite my challenges. I am very grateful to the Nwaoma Foundation.”

Inclusion and compassion remain core values

The founder concluded by emphasising that inclusion and compassion are central to building a just and equitable society.

“That silence can still speak. That hands can tell powerful stories. That hearts can communicate what words sometimes cannot,” she said, leaving attendees inspired and hopeful.

The outreach marks another milestone in the Nwaoma Foundation’s ongoing efforts to empower hearing- and speech-impaired Nigerians, reinforcing the organisation’s vision of dignity, resilience, and opportunity for all.

