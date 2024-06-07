A Nigerian student, Leyla Caybasi, has won the top spot for Nigeria at the Cambridge AS Level Mathematics competition

The student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) scored 112 out of 125 to win the Cambridge Learner Award

Caybasi, who wrote two papers in AS Level Mathematics One and Three thanked her school for creating an environment for her to prepare for the examination

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - A student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Leyla Caybasi, has brought honour and pride to her school and put the country on the global map.

Caybasi won the top spot at the Cambridge AS Level Mathematics competition after scoring 112 out of 125.

Caybasi scored 112 out of 125 in AS Level Mathematics One and Three Photo credit: @nticedung/@Cambridge_Uni

Source: Twitter

As reported by Leadership, the brilliant student wrote two papers in AS Level Mathematics One and Three.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The excited student said the sleepover study camps at NTIC created an environment for her to focus and prepare for the examination.

“Consistently watching and solving past paper questions was a cornerstone of my success—solving past papers was actually a big deal because I had to print them out each time, which required dedication and resourcefulness.”

The Managing Director of NTIC, Feyzullah Bilgin, congratulated Caybasi for achieving the top spot in Nigeria for Cambridge AS Level Mathematics.

Bilgin added that Caybasi was one of the most successful students in the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGSCE) examination.

“This outstanding Cambridge Learner Award is a testament to her future success.”

Legit.ng recalls that two Nigerian teenagers, Bukolami Adeyemi and Mmesoma Okonkwo, won the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards for their outstanding performance.

They scored A1 in all the subjects they registered for and beat millions of candidates from across the world who took the same examinations.

60 students from Abuja School score over 300 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 60 students of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) scored over 300 in the 2024 UTME

Two of the NTIC students scored 356 each in the entrance examination that was held across the nation.

During its 25th anniversary, the school honoured former presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan with “Most Supporting Individuals” awards

Source: Legit.ng