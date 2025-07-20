Michelle Koko Essien, a standout student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), has received a prestigious $39,000 scholarship to St. George’s University, New York

NTIC celebrated the achievement on Facebook, praising Michelle’s commitment, brilliance and future potential

The scholarship marks a major milestone in her academic journey and reinforces the school’s reputation for fostering global scholars

Michelle Koko Essien, a student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), has been awarded a prestigious $39,000 scholarship to St. George’s University in New York.

The announcement was made on July 20, 2025, through a statement posted on NTIC’s official Facebook page.

Michelle Koko Essien: Young Nigerian Student Wins $39,000 Scholarship to American University. Photo credit: NTIC/Facebook

In the post, the school expressed immense pride in Essien’s accomplishment, describing the scholarship as a reflection of her diligence and potential.

The institution stated:

“We’re bursting with pride! Huge congratulations to NTIC School’s Michelle Koko Essien on securing a phenomenal 39.0000 scholarship from St. George’s University – New York! This is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and bright future. We can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll achieve, Michelle!”

The $39,000 award was said to highlight Michelle’s commitment to academic excellence and her promising future in higher education. NTIC’s enthusiastic acknowledgement of the achievement showed the school’s culture of celebrating student success.

Essien’s scholarship has drawn attention across the academic community, and her story is expected to inspire other young students striving for international educational opportunities.

This recognition marked a significant milestone for both Michelle and NTIC, reinforcing the school’s reputation for nurturing globally competitive scholars.

