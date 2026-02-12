Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Bottle Water or Bottled Water? English Language Expert Mentions the Correct One, Explains Why
Education

Bottle Water or Bottled Water? English Language Expert Mentions the Correct One, Explains Why

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • A language expert explained that “bottled water” is the grammatically correct expression, while “bottle water” remained a widespread but incorrect usage
  • Akim Lasisi traced the error to misunderstanding verbal adjectives, noting that the verb “bottle” must appear in its past participle form to describe water
  • The expert cited similar constructions such as canned drinks and roasted corn, while also outlining exceptions that often confuse English speakers

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Everyday speech often hides small errors that pass unnoticed because they are widely used. One such example is the phrase commonly heard when people refer to treated water sold in plastic containers.

Many say “bottle water”, but language experts insist that only one of the two expressions is grammatically acceptable.

Plastic bottles of treated drinking water displayed for sale
Plastic bottles of treated drinking water displayed for sale. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

The correct form, according to Akim Lasisi, a language expert with Punch, is “bottled water”.

He explains that the error stems from a misunderstanding of how verbal adjectives function in English. While both expressions sound familiar, only one follows established grammatical rules.

Read also

Snakebite: Expert mentions actions that reduces victims’ chances of survival

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

How verbal adjectives work

Lasisi explains that verbal adjectives, also known as participles, are adjectives derived from verbs. Adjectives describe nouns, while verbs indicate action. When a verb is converted to describe a noun, it usually takes a participle form.

Words such as damaged, broken and spoken fall into this category. In phrases like “a damaged car” or “spoken English”, the original verbs damage and speak now serve descriptive purposes.

According to him, the same principle applies to water sold in bottles. The verb bottle must change form before it can describe the noun water. That change places it in the past participle form.

Using bottle without modification fails to perform a descriptive role. It remains a noun rather than an adjective. As a result, “bottle water” is grammatically incorrect.

Akim Lasisi, a former editor at Punch and a reputed language expert.
Akim Lasisi explains the correct form of 'bottle water'. Photo: FB/AkimLasisi, Getty
Source: Facebook

Why bottled water is correct

Lasisi notes that the phrase must read “bottled water” because the water has already undergone the action of being put into bottles. He gives simple contrasts to illustrate the rule.

Read also

VDM Fumes as video of Oshiomhole giving foot massage to mystery woman in PJ surfaces

“We need bottle water for the party” is wrong. “We need bottled water for the party” is correct. The same applies to price references and commercial descriptions.

He adds that English uses this structure in many familiar expressions. Canned drinks, tinned tomatoes and roasted corn all follow the same pattern. Removing the participle weakens the phrase and breaks grammatical agreement.

Similar expressions and common traps

The language expert warns that speakers should also pay attention to irregular participles. Not all past participles end with d or ed. Ground pepper is correct, not grinded pepper. Such mistakes often occur when speakers assume a regular pattern where none exists.

Lasisi also points out that participles are sometimes unnecessary. Toast bread is preferred to toasted bread in casual usage. Ice water is correct, not iced water, when referring to water chilled with ice rather than frozen.

Another frequent error involves adjectives that are mistaken for participles. Mature is the correct adjective, not matured, when describing a person’s behaviour.

FG introduces tough anti-cheating rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Hot:
Vine quotes Janai norman First bank Black actors Nuc vacancies