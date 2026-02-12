A language expert explained that “bottled water” is the grammatically correct expression, while “bottle water” remained a widespread but incorrect usage

Akim Lasisi traced the error to misunderstanding verbal adjectives, noting that the verb “bottle” must appear in its past participle form to describe water

The expert cited similar constructions such as canned drinks and roasted corn, while also outlining exceptions that often confuse English speakers

Everyday speech often hides small errors that pass unnoticed because they are widely used. One such example is the phrase commonly heard when people refer to treated water sold in plastic containers.

Many say “bottle water”, but language experts insist that only one of the two expressions is grammatically acceptable.

The correct form, according to Akim Lasisi, a language expert with Punch, is “bottled water”.

He explains that the error stems from a misunderstanding of how verbal adjectives function in English. While both expressions sound familiar, only one follows established grammatical rules.

How verbal adjectives work

Lasisi explains that verbal adjectives, also known as participles, are adjectives derived from verbs. Adjectives describe nouns, while verbs indicate action. When a verb is converted to describe a noun, it usually takes a participle form.

Words such as damaged, broken and spoken fall into this category. In phrases like “a damaged car” or “spoken English”, the original verbs damage and speak now serve descriptive purposes.

According to him, the same principle applies to water sold in bottles. The verb bottle must change form before it can describe the noun water. That change places it in the past participle form.

Using bottle without modification fails to perform a descriptive role. It remains a noun rather than an adjective. As a result, “bottle water” is grammatically incorrect.

Why bottled water is correct

Lasisi notes that the phrase must read “bottled water” because the water has already undergone the action of being put into bottles. He gives simple contrasts to illustrate the rule.

“We need bottle water for the party” is wrong. “We need bottled water for the party” is correct. The same applies to price references and commercial descriptions.

He adds that English uses this structure in many familiar expressions. Canned drinks, tinned tomatoes and roasted corn all follow the same pattern. Removing the participle weakens the phrase and breaks grammatical agreement.

Similar expressions and common traps

The language expert warns that speakers should also pay attention to irregular participles. Not all past participles end with d or ed. Ground pepper is correct, not grinded pepper. Such mistakes often occur when speakers assume a regular pattern where none exists.

Lasisi also points out that participles are sometimes unnecessary. Toast bread is preferred to toasted bread in casual usage. Ice water is correct, not iced water, when referring to water chilled with ice rather than frozen.

Another frequent error involves adjectives that are mistaken for participles. Mature is the correct adjective, not matured, when describing a person’s behaviour.

