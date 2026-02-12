Nigerian engineer advocates for schools to close by noon to address economic hardship

Public reactions highlight varying opinions on early school closing and education reforms

Debate emerges on balancing formal education with practical skill training for students

A Nigerian engineer said primary and secondary school teachers should close by 12 noon.

He said closing early will allow the teacher to engage in other economic activities while the students can learn trade or skills.

The engineer said the country is experiencing economic hardship and shouldn’t be keeping teachers and students in schools beyond 12 noon.

He stated this via his X handle @baddest_cash on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

“Schools should be closing by 12pm. Teachers should go and hustle, and students should go and learn trade or skills. The Country is hard.”

Nigerians react to school closing by 12 noon

@inikoriinyang

How about having schools where students learn trade or skills Or there should be no school at all.

@CelebrityBoard1

12pm is early. It should be 1pm, make everybody dey go house. And no extra lessons for any reason.

@blessinghrt

I feel like other developed countries should just come and adopt us, like UK should take like 4mil of us, US, 6mil, Canada 5mil, you get? So they should adopt us then, after a few years. We build Nigeria from the beginning because now this country is hell!!!

@Sandraify6

But cutting school hours won’t solve a hard economy. Education is not the problem; lack of opportunities is. Instead of choosing between books and skills, why not blend both? Let students learn practical skills alongside their studies. Teachers shouldn’t have to hustle to survive; they should be paid properly.

@Dazzle_3D

Nope. The country is hard because your politicians made it so, not because you do not spend enough time to hustle. The unemployed are neither students nor teachers. Why are they not making it? The answer: Bad government.

@DaVinci_14

The extra school hours are not needed. Children should learn a trade early. Learning doesn't end in the classroom.

@obiadobe

A very good idea cos the country is saturated with youths with only certificate. Let's learn skills as back up to the school certificate

