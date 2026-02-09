Over 2,000 educators gather in Kano for extensive training by EDUFORGE

Renowned trainer Phrank Shaibu highlights inclusive teaching frameworks for diverse learners

Participants engage in hands-on demonstrations, improving classroom language for broader student participation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Kano State - Over 2,000 educators converged in Kano State for a large-scale training organised by EDUFORGE, Africa’s leading teacher capacity-building organisation.

The training—the second in the EDUFORGE series took place on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The landmark moment in teacher professional development brought together teachers, school principals, proprietors, and education leaders from across Kano State.

The programme was led by renowned education trainer and Lead Facilitator Phrank Shaibu.

Shaibu facilitated the programme alongside a team of experienced educators—Godwin Adugba, Maria Oche, Jerry Tialobi, and Sifon Akpan. Their coordinated delivery and shared expertise contributed to the depth and smooth execution of the sessions.

Shaibu emphasised that the focus of the training was not linguistic elitism but instructional access.

“Today is not about speaking big English; it is about reaching every learner.”

According to the statement obtained by Legit.ng, he stated this while speaking during the sessions.

Central to the training was the framework of Universal Design for Learning (UDL), which challenges educators to design lessons that accommodate diverse learners—fast and slow, confident and reserved, quick to grasp concepts, and those who require repetition.

Shaibu explained that teaching design must be as inclusive as public infrastructure.

“If only motorcycles could pass on a road, the road has failed. A good road allows okada, keke, cars, buses, and trailers to move safely. That is what UDL demands of teaching.”

During the sessions, participants were actively engaged, contributing to discussions, responding to live classroom scenarios, and taking part in hands-on demonstrations.

The sessions also examined how everyday classroom language can unintentionally exclude learners.

Through humour-filled but precise examples drawn from common Nigerian English usage, teachers explored how small adjustments in wording, instruction, and feedback can significantly broaden student participation and confidence.

The training programme reframed teaching as a deliberate design process in which language plays a critical role in equity and access.

The Kano State Commissioner for Education was officially represented by the Director of Schools, Sagir Umar Danbare.

Eduforge champions universal Design for learning at the Kano educators' summit

