FUOYE celebrated its 10th convocation with the outgoing Vice-Chancellor outlining major academic, infrastructural and enrolment growth

Professor Abayomi Fasina reported an expansion from eight to eighteen faculties and a student population exceeding 60,000

A total of 7,684 students had graduated, including the university’s first set of law graduates

The Federal University Oye Ekiti marked its 10th convocation ceremony on Saturday, February 7, 2026, with an address by the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, who presented an account of institutional changes recorded during his five-year tenure.

The ceremony brought together government officials, academics, traditional rulers and graduating students at the university.

FUOYE celebrates its 10th convocation as outgoing VC recounts major milestones. Photo: FUOYE

Source: Original

Professor Fasina stated that the institution had experienced rapid growth since 2021, positioning FUOYE among the most sought-after universities by admission applicants nationwide.

He noted that improved visibility and steady progress in national rankings reflected years of focused planning and execution.

“Our achievements are encapsulated in the 20-point agenda and transformation blueprint for FUOYE, which we have diligently implemented since I assumed office in 2021,” he stated.

Outgoing VC mentions expansion of programmes

The Vice Chancellor said the university expanded its academic structure significantly, with faculties increasing from eight to eighteen alongside the creation of new departments and the accreditation of several programmes.

He added that student enrolment grew from about 20,000 to more than 60,000, a development he attributed to increased public confidence in the institution.

He also pointed to visible changes across the Oye and Ikole campuses through what he described as the Blue Roof Revolution, which delivered new lecture halls, administrative blocks and other facilities.

According to him, these projects created a distinct identity for the university while addressing space and learning needs.

FUOYE convocates first set of law graduates. Photo: FUOYE

Source: Original

Leadership transition and commendations

Professor Fasina expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the Visitor to the university, for support received during his tenure. The president was represented at the event by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu.

Fasina congratulated his successor, Professor Joshua Ogunwale, describing him as a familiar hand within the system.

“As a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, you are already part of our success story. I am confident that FUOYE is in steady hands under your leadership,” he said.

The Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, also thanked federal education agencies, the Ekiti State Government and host communities for their roles in the university’s growth.

A total of 7,684 students graduated, including 131 first class degree holders. The ceremony also produced FUOYE’s first set of law graduates, who are expected to proceed to the Nigerian Law School in September.

Honorary doctorate awards were conferred on Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Oba Michael Oluwole Adugbole III and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

LASU matriculates 14,893 students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University had formally admitted 14,893 new undergraduates for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The vice chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, addressed the fresh students at the matriculation ceremony held on the Ojo main campus on Monday, December 1, and urged them to uphold discipline and remain focused on their academic goals.

Source: Legit.ng