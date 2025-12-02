Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has opened applications for its 2025 Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme, targeting first-year students across Nigerian universities

The programme is designed to support exceptional young Nigerians aged 16 to 25 in achieving academic excellence

Applications must be submitted online by December 12th, 2025, with shortlisted candidates invited to an online proctored test

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) announced that applications were now open for its 2025 Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme (UGSS), inviting eligible first-year undergraduates across Nigerian universities to apply.

The company confirmed that all applications must be submitted no later than Friday, December 12th, 2025.

NLNG scholarship supports education

NLNG explained that the scholarship was part of its commitment to fostering education and developing human capital in Nigeria.

The UGSS was designed to support exceptional students to excel academically and contribute to national development.

Application process for NLNG undergraduate scholarship

Applicants were instructed to apply online via nlngscholarships.smapply.io/prog/ugss and complete all required fields. Candidates were asked to upload:

• A recent passport photo (without glasses)

• WAEC/NECO/SSCE and JAMB UTME results

• JAMB Admission Letter

• Local Government Area (LGA) Identification

• Birth Certificate

NLNG confirmed that eligible applicants would be invited to take a computer-based online proctored selection test.

Only shortlisted candidates would be contacted to participate in the test. Successful candidates would later be required to submit additional mandatory documents before final awards were made.

Eligibility criteria for NLNG scholarship

NLNG outlined that applicants must:

• Be citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and reside in the country

• Have obtained at least five O’Level credits, including Mathematics and English, in one sitting (WASC, SSCE, or NECO)

• Be aged between 16 and 25 years at the time of application

• Be full-time first-year undergraduates in the 2025/2026 academic session at a federal or state-owned university in Nigeria

• Have scored a minimum of 200 in the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

• Not be spouses, children, wards, or direct relations of NLNG staff

• Not be beneficiaries of any other scholarship, bursary, or grant

Important notes for applicants

NLNG emphasised that:

• The application process was free of charge

• Applicants must possess basic computer literacy, as the test would be conducted online

• NLNG did not engage representatives or agents to assist with applications

• Applications submitted via any other channel would not be accepted

• Applicants should provide a functional email address and check it regularly for updates

The scholarship scheme was described as a significant opportunity for young Nigerians to pursue higher education with financial support, reinforcing NLNG’s role in advancing academic excellence nationwide.

