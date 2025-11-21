The National Universities Commission has received a report on the misuse of honorary doctorate degrees in Nigeria

The findings followed concerns over universities ignoring the 2012 Keffi Declaration that restricts awards to serving public officers

The Commission is expected to release the report publicly on Friday, with new ethical guidelines anticipated

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has received the report of a committee set up to investigate the growing politicisation and misuse of honorary doctorate degrees in Nigeria.

The PUNCH learnt that the committee submitted its findings to the Commission ahead of a planned public release.

NUC committee report exposes misuse of honorary doctorate degrees in Nigerian universities. Photo credit: NUC

Source: Twitter

The Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, disclosed the development on Wednesday during the 13th convocation ceremony of Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.

Panel inaugurated after inquiry on “Dr” title

Ribadu explained that the five-man panel was inaugurated on Monday, September 1, 2025, following an inquiry from a journalist at DUBAWA, the fact-checking platform of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development.

The inquiry had sought clarification on the widespread use of the title “Dr” by recipients of honorary degrees from Nigerian and foreign universities, and its implications for academic integrity.

The committee was chaired by former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and NUC Visiting Professor, Kabiru Bala.

It was tasked with proposing ethical guidelines for honorary doctorate recipients and recommending best practices for awarding and regulating honorary doctorates in Nigeria.

Keffi declaration on honorary degrees

Speaking at the convocation, Ribadu lamented that many universities had failed to comply with the Keffi Declaration, signed by Nigerian vice-chancellors in 2012.

The declaration prohibits universities from awarding honorary doctorate degrees to serving public officers, whether political or otherwise.

“We have what is called the Keffi Declaration from 2012. The Keffi Declaration is against the award of honorary doctorates to serving officers, whether political or not. But a lot of our universities do not follow it,” Ribadu said.

He added:

“A committee was set up by the NUC. We have the report, and we are going to make it public on Friday, God willing.”

Ribadu also congratulated the graduating class and encouraged them to aspire to greater achievements.

NUC vows ethical guidelines to restore integrity of honorary doctorate awards in Nigeria. Photo credit: NUC

Source: Twitter

Integrity of academic honours questioned

The Keffi Declaration was designed to uphold the integrity of academic honours by restricting honorary doctorates to individuals who meet defined academic, professional or humanitarian criteria. It also sought to prevent the misuse of such awards for political patronage.

In recent years, however, both accredited and unaccredited Nigerian universities have continued to confer honorary doctorates on politicians, business leaders and celebrities.

President Bola Tinubu recently received an honorary doctorate from Afe Babalola University, while Senator Ifeanyi Ararume was honoured by the Federal University, Lokoja.

Celebrities such as Tiwa Savage, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Peter Okoye have also been recipients of honorary doctorates from institutions including the University of Kent, Igbinedion University and Escae University.

Legitimacy of awarding institutions

The legitimacy of some institutions conferring such honours has also raised questions, with concerns that the practice undermines academic integrity and risks turning honorary doctorates into tools of political patronage and celebrity endorsement rather than recognition of genuine achievement.

The NUC is expected to make the committee’s report public on Friday, with stakeholders anticipating clearer guidelines to restore credibility to the award of honorary doctorate degrees in Nigeria.

FG orders immediate halt to honorary degree awards

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has moved to stop the rising abuse of honorary doctorate degrees across the country following a new directive issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The NUC on Friday announced a full ban on the award of honorary degrees to serving public officials. The decision followed the submission of a report on the conduct of institutions and individuals involved in the practice.

Source: Legit.ng