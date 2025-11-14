LASU has clarified the controversies surrounding the claim of directing its students to stay at home and receive lectures online because of the lack of classes

The university explained that the report was misleading because it did not direct its students to stay at home, and that the development only affected 197 of the 4,096 courses it offers

The disclaimer was made in a statement by Thomas-Onashile and Oluwayemisi A, the university's spokesperson, on Friday, November 14

The Lagos State University (LASU) has addressed the misconceptions surrounding its recently reviewed learning policy, adding that only a fraction of the courses it offers are affected and that it has not directed students to stay at home.

Earlier reports said that the university gave the directive because of the challenges of limited lecture theatre capacities and that the development was in compliance with the university's digitalisation policy, which leverages technology for efficient delivery of teaching and learning.

LASU denies sending students home over lack of classes Photo Credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

However, Thomas-Onashile and Oluwayemisi A, the university's deputy registrar and coordinator, centre for information and public relations, in a statement on Friday, November 14, disclosed that only 197 of the 4,096 courses LASU offers across its are only affected. They explained that this was due to the large enrolments, which exceed 400 students, and the delivery is mainly only.

See the full statement here:

Lagos unveils the biggest library

This came barely one month after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu officially commissioned the Lagos State University Library Complex at the Main Campus, Ojo. Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the visitor to Lagos State University, unveiled the library complex on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the governor, Juril Gawat, said the library complex includes 24-hour reading rooms, seminar halls, conference halls, administrative offices, and others.

Gawat made this known in a post shared via his X handle @Mr_JAGs on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. LASU described the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Library Complex as the biggest university library in West Africa.

The Lagos-based university uploaded a video of the library complex, also known as “The Theatre of Dreams" The development generated several commendations from some Nigerians on social media.

LASU breaks silence on allegations of admission racketeering

Recall that the Lagos State University (LASU) vowed to uphold transparency and merit in its admission process.

LASU was the most preferred institution in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2025 UTME application, receiving 79,000 first-choice applications.

LASU asked applicants and the public to resist the temptation of patronising 'unscrupulous individuals who may falsely claim to sell admission slots'.

LASU denies sending students home Photo Credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Facebook

LASU’s best graduating student receives N10 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu awarded ₦10 million to Isioma Sybil Nwosu, LASU’s best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.93, during the university’s 28th convocation.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of 11,917 graduates and honoured distinguished individuals, including Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa and Otunba Olufemi Pedro

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the importance of education in societal development, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to empowering students and improving state-owned institutions

Source: Legit.ng