The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has appointed Professor Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole as its new Vice-Chancellor following a rigorous and fully digitalised selection process.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the FUOYE Governing Council, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), after the council’s meeting at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, November 6.

Ndoma-Egba said Ogunwole, a professor of Soil Science and current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Strategic Partnership, Research, Innovation and Linkages), will officially assume office on 11 February 2026, succeeding the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

“The tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fasina, ends on 10 February 2026. Professor Ogunwole remains the Vice-Chancellor designate until he formally assumes office,” Ndoma-Egba stated.

FUOYE: Selection process was fully digitalised

Describing the appointment process as transparent and innovative, Ndoma-Egba revealed that it was the first fully digitalised exercise in the Nigerian university system.

“The applications were submitted online and assessed by the system. However, to ensure transparency, a manual review was also conducted. For instance, if the system indicated that an applicant had two fellowships, we verified the claim manually,” he explained.

He added that the process began in February 2025 with an advert published in major national newspapers for six weeks, resulting in 64 applicants, including two expatriates.

“When we had the final six candidates, we contacted the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ekiti for background screening. After a thorough exercise, the council approved Professor Ogunwole as the most suitable candidate,” he said.

The Governing Council also approved several other key appointments, including those of the university librarian, director of health services, director of works and services, and director of physical planning.

Ogunwole’s academic and professional background

Professor Ogunwole obtained his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Between 1990 and 1992, he served as Manager of Yula Farms in Kaduna before joining the Department of Crop Production and Protection at the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, where he taught from 2013 to 2016 and later became Director of University Advancement and Linkages.

A distinguished Soil Scientist with nearly 30 years of experience in teaching, research, and community service, Ogunwole has served in various capacities across Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU), Adamawa State University, Mubi (ADSU), Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), and Bowen University, Iwo.

His appointment marks a new phase in FUOYE’s leadership, with expectations high for continued growth and innovation in the institution.

