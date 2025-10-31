Foundation Announces N20m Grant Competition for Young Nigerians
- The Leventis Foundation Nigeria has announced plans to award N2 million each to ten outstanding young agribusiness owners
- The initiative is organised in partnership with the NYSC to promote youth-led agricultural entrepreneurship
- The foundation is also hosting a one-day summit, where young agric businesses will pitch their idea for the funds
The Leventis Foundation Nigeria is set to award up to N2 million each to outstanding young agribusiness owners during its upcoming 2025 Agricultural Youth Summit.
The organisation said that ten young agripreneurs who present viable business ideas and pitches will receive N2 million each.
The announcement was made by Hope Usieta, Executive Director of the Leventis Foundation, during a press briefing held recently in Abuja ahead of the summit, which is jointly organised by the Foundation and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
The one-day event, themed 'Building Youth and Agripreneurs' Resilience for Agribusiness through Targeted Upskilling and Innovative Agri-Finance,' will be held on November 6, 2025, in Abuja.
N20 million youth agribusiness grant
Usieta said the grants will go to innovative young agribusiness owners who demonstrate the potential for growth and impact, describing the initiative as a deliberate investment in “youth-led agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship, the Nation reports.
He added:
"The event will unite young farmers, policymakers, financial institutions, and development stakeholders to discuss ways of reshaping Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Attendees will take part in workshops, panel discussions, and exhibitions that emphasize hands-on agribusiness skills, including backyard and micro farming, digital solutions for small businesses, product branding, and business plan creation."
Usieta also said the foundation’s goal is to make agribusiness a viable and rewarding career path for Nigerian youth through targeted training, access to finance, and innovative tools.
He noted:.
“Agriculture has great potential. With proper support and the right attitude, young Nigerians can transform it into a path to prosperity."
He urged government bodies, private organizations, donors, and investors to work together in expanding youth-driven agricultural initiatives, emphasizing that joint efforts are crucial for lasting impact.
NYSC reaffirms commitment to youth empowerment
Also speaking, Kehinde Aremu, Director of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) at NYSC, said the partnership with the Leventis Foundation was a major step toward galvanising youth in agribusiness. Punch reports.
Aremu noted that NYSC has long been involved in developing the entrepreneurial skills of Nigerian youths, adding that the summit serves as a platform to further boost youth-led agribusiness initiatives.
“For us in NYSC, empowering young people to achieve food security is a national priority, and that is why we deeply value this partnership,” Aremu said.
“Over the years, we have seen many success stories of corps members who were introduced to agribusiness during their service year and have since built thriving enterprises.”
FG announces N20m funding opportunity
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has unveiled the 2025 edition of its Pitch Competition.
The competition will award N20 million in grants to five outstanding entrepreneurs whose businesses demonstrate innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.
Details and breakdown on how to apply were provided ahead of the 2025 National MSME Conference.
