LASU Unveils ‘Biggest University Library in West Africa’, Photos, Video Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide ,,
Ojo, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, will officially commission the Lagos State University Library Complex, at the Main Campus, Ojo.
Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Visitor to Lagos State University, will unveil the library complex on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.
The LASU Main Library is a 4-storey facility with a 350-seater Library and different sections.
The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the governor, Juril Gawat, said the library complex includes 24-hour reading rooms, seminar halls, conference halls, administrative offices, and others.
Gawat made this known in a post shared via his X handle @Mr_JAGs on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.
LASU described the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Library Complex as the biggest university library in West Africa.
The Lagos-based university uploaded a video of the library complex, also known as “The Theatre of Dreams"
Reactions as LASU unveils biggest library in West Africa
@ssb4real
I'm saying this from a place of love, trust me, the architectural design looks too casual; Lagos needs to step up in this regard. The design shouldn't be this normal design we see around, given the magnitude of the structure.
@OgbeniAdugbo
Lagos no wan greee at all. This is beautiful, and kudos to the government. LASU is gradually being transformed into a world-class university.
@100003_brapp
I like the sun-roofed atrium in the middle.
It’s a really nice space for student activities.
@blackafricanwit
Poor architecture, but nice. We should be building stuffs with top class, not just block and cement, this is Lagos abeg
@Onodjaeefemena
For the record, that’s the largest library in West Africa. We are lasu! We are great. There’s only one LASU and other Universities
@oluseed
The atrium should have been a full green courtyard with some outdoor seating to cool off from long reading hours. It will also help to make the building more passively efficient. Kudos to @jidesanwoolu
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.