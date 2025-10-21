Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide ,,

Ojo, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, will officially commission the Lagos State University Library Complex, at the Main Campus, Ojo.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Visitor to Lagos State University, will unveil the library complex on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Governor Sanwo-Olu to commission LASU Library Complex. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

The LASU Main Library is a 4-storey facility with a 350-seater Library and different sections.

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the governor, Juril Gawat, said the library complex includes 24-hour reading rooms, seminar halls, conference halls, administrative offices, and others.

Gawat made this known in a post shared via his X handle @Mr_JAGs on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

LASU described the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Library Complex as the biggest university library in West Africa.

The Lagos-based university uploaded a video of the library complex, also known as “The Theatre of Dreams"

Reactions as LASU unveils biggest library in West Africa

@ssb4real

I'm saying this from a place of love, trust me, the architectural design looks too casual; Lagos needs to step up in this regard. The design shouldn't be this normal design we see around, given the magnitude of the structure.

@OgbeniAdugbo

Lagos no wan greee at all. This is beautiful, and kudos to the government. LASU is gradually being transformed into a world-class university.

@100003_brapp

I like the sun-roofed atrium in the middle.



It’s a really nice space for student activities.

@blackafricanwit

Poor architecture, but nice. We should be building stuffs with top class, not just block and cement, this is Lagos abeg

@Onodjaeefemena

For the record, that’s the largest library in West Africa. We are lasu! We are great. There’s only one LASU and other Universities

@oluseed

The atrium should have been a full green courtyard with some outdoor seating to cool off from long reading hours. It will also help to make the building more passively efficient. Kudos to @jidesanwoolu









