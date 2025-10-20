Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ilorin, Kwara state - Overland Airways has promised to review the pricing structure on its Lagos–Ilorin and Abuja–Ilorin routes following an appeal from former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The commercial airline promised to look into the pricing in the coming week.

Saraki appeals to the owner of Overland Airways to review the fare. Photo credit: Bukola Saraki

Saraki made this known in a post shared via his X handle @bukolasaraki on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The former Kwara state governor cited the economic hardship faced by travellers.

Saraki said the Chief Executive Officer of Overland Airways, Captain Edward Boyo, promised to review the fares after he had a direct conversation with him.

“I just got off the phone with Captain Boyo, the CEO of Overland Airways, to discuss how the current fares on the Lagos–Ilorin and Abuja–Ilorin routes are becoming unaffordable for our people in this current economy.

“I reminded him of our long-standing relationship, his relationship with Kwara State and Kwarans, and how we worked together to pioneer and develop these routes when I served as Governor.

“I am glad that he listened to my appeal and has promised to look into the pricing in the coming week.”

Saraki said he is hopeful for a positive response in coming weeks.

Reactions as Overland Airways promises to review fare

God bless you sir, that’s a very good topic to discuss. Those routes are terrible and calls for urgent attention. We’ve endured the road enough and has caused a lot of souls. We hope it is being looked into as a matter of emergency sir.

See how it is done but SE Leaders will never do this rather the high fare is CLASSISM for them.

Thank you so much ylur Excellency. I wish someone could tell Air Peace the same about south East route. It's too much.

Seriously the fare is much, if not for the important of my journey from Abuja to Ilorin last week, I see no reason why I should spend that big amount of money for just some hours journey.

He needs competition.

Thats the only solution

Sir, with all due respect, price would only be determined by regulation, which must include the condition of operation.

This is what leaders who have the people at heart do to make their living standard better. Thank you Dr Bukola Saraki.

Airfares of Nigerian Airlines Rise by 47.64%

Recall that Nigerians trying to avoid the insecurity associated with road travel are paying more for airline tickets.

A new report from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that in just one year, the cost of airfare has risen by 47%.

Air transportation costs were highest in the South-West region, followed by the North-Central, while the South-South recorded the lowest fares.

NCAA speaks on air fares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that airfares in Nigeria increased by more than 47% within one year, despite the calls for some moderation from the regulatory agencies.

Airlines argue that the airfares are a reflection of the increasing costs of operations and fuel, among other charges.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has explained what goes into deciding air fares.

