The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has commended the Nigerian judiciary for its “sound and consistent” tax rulings, describing them as pivotal to strengthening investor confidence and maintaining a fair and predictable tax environment.

Speaking at a capacity-building workshop for Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and Judges of the Federal High Court on new tax laws, the FIRS Chairman applauded the National Judicial Institute (NJI) for organizing what he called a “timely and essential” training session.

FIRS boss, Zaach Adedeji praises the judiciary's role, emphases integrity. Credit: FIRS

Judiciary’s role in shaping Nigeria’s fiscal landscape

According to the FIRS boss, recent reforms—spanning the Finance Acts, Petroleum Industry Act, and other fiscal legislations—have “significantly reshaped Nigeria’s tax ecosystem.”

These changes, he noted, demand a stronger collaboration between the judiciary and tax authorities to ensure effective interpretation and implementation.

“The judiciary, through its interpretative powers, remains the ultimate arbiter in maintaining the delicate balance between the legitimate powers of tax authorities and the rights of taxpayers,” he said.

He emphasized that the courts’ consistent and reasoned pronouncements had provided stability, fairness, and predictability in Nigeria’s tax administration.

Timely judicial decisions drive investor confidence

Highlighting the importance of swift and consistent rulings, the FIRS Chairman noted that timely resolution of tax disputes plays a crucial role in boosting voluntary compliance and investor trust.

“Tax disputes that are resolved promptly and based on clear judicial principles foster compliance and contribute to economic stability,” he explained.

He pointed out that investors and businesses thrive in an environment where tax policies and rulings are predictable—something Nigeria’s judiciary has helped to maintain through its professionalism and clarity.

Strengthening partnership between judiciary and FIRS

Reaffirming the Service’s commitment to continuous partnership with the judiciary, the FIRS Chairman said collaboration remains key to sustaining progress.

“As key stakeholders in the Nigerian tax system, we must continue to strengthen collaboration, foster dialogue, and develop mechanisms that promote early and effective resolution of tax disputes,” he stated.

He revealed that the FIRS will continue to support judicial capacity through regular engagement, technical assistance, and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Adapting to global tax challenges

The FIRS boss also underscored the increasing complexity of taxation in a globalized and digital economy.

With cross-border transactions and digital trade expanding rapidly, he said continuous judicial education is essential to ensure accurate interpretation of evolving tax laws.

“The global digital economy continues to present complex tax challenges, making judicial education more vital than ever,” he noted.

Towards a more equitable tax system

In conclusion, the FIRS Chairman expressed confidence that the knowledge gained from the workshop would further strengthen judicial insight, enhance the quality of rulings, and promote fairness in Nigeria’s tax system.

President Bola Tinubu charging FIRS boss, Adedeji on transparent tax administration. Credit: State House.

“Your insights and judgments shape the credibility of our tax system. Together, we can build a more efficient, transparent, and equitable tax environment for Nigeria,” he said.

