Christianity remained the world’s largest religion in 2025, with over 2.2 billion followers spread across continents

While its origins trace back to the Middle East, the faith’s demographic heart has shifted dramatically toward Africa, Asia, and the Americas

Using data from global sources, this report reveals the top countries with the largest Christian populations today

Christianity has remained the world’s largest religion in 2025, with an estimated 2.2 billion followers globally.

That figure translates to nearly one in every four people alive today identifying as Christian. While the faith originated in the Middle East over two millennia ago, its demographic heart has shifted dramatically, now spanning continents and cultures across the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

According to data compiled from the CIA World Factbook, Pew Research, and UN World Population Prospects, here are the top countries with the largest Christian populations in 2025.

1. United States — Christianity’s largest population

The United States continued to hold the title of the world’s largest Christian nation in 2025, with 219 million adherents making up 63% of its population. Although the percentage of Christians has declined over time, overall population growth has kept the Christian community numerically dominant.

2. Brazil — Catholic traditions keep christianity strong

Brazil followed closely with 169 million Christians, representing 79.5% of its population. The country’s deep-rooted Catholic heritage has helped sustain one of the world’s most vibrant Christian communities, with nearly 8 in 10 Brazilians identifying with the faith.

3. Mexico — One of the most deeply Christian nations

Mexico reported 118 million Christians in 2025, accounting for 89.2% of its population. With almost 9 out of 10 citizens identifying as Christian, the country remained one of the most devoutly Christian nations globally.

4. Nigeria — Africa’s largest Christian population

Nigeria stood out as Africa’s most populous Christian nation, with 109 million adherents making up 45.9% of its population. Despite being nearly evenly split between Christianity and Islam, the country’s Christian community remained robust and influential.

5. Democratic Republic of Congo — Christianity dominates

The Democratic Republic of Congo recorded 105 million Christians in 2025, representing a staggering 93.1% of its population. This overwhelming majority positioned the DRC among the most Christian-dominated countries on the planet.

6. Philippines — Catholicism rooted in colonial history

With 100 million Christians, the Philippines maintained a strong Christian identity, comprising 85.3% of its population. Christianity, introduced during Spanish colonisation, remained deeply embedded in Filipino culture, predominantly through Catholicism.

7. Ethiopia — Ancient Christian traditions endure

Ethiopia’s Christian population reached 91 million in 2025, making up 67.3% of its citizens. As the home of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, one of the oldest Christian traditions in the world, the country continued to uphold a strong Christian majority.

8. China — Small percentage, large numbers

China’s Christian population stood at 72 million, which represented just 5.1% of its vast population. Despite the relatively low percentage, the sheer size of the country placed it among the top nations in terms of absolute Christian numbers.

9. South Africa — Christianity blends with tradition

South Africa reported 56 million Christians, accounting for 86% of its population. Christianity remained dominant in the country’s religious landscape, often blending with indigenous beliefs and practices.

10. Kenya — Faith woven into culture

Kenya’s Christian population reached 49 million in 2025, with 85.5% of its citizens identifying with the faith. Christianity continued to be deeply woven into the fabric of Kenyan society and culture.

Italy — Vatican’s influence persists

Italy, home to the Vatican and the Catholic Church, recorded 48 million Christians, making up 80.8% of its population. While secularism has been on the rise, the country’s Christian heritage remained firmly intact.

