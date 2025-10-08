Access Bank has rewarded over 30,947 customers with prizes worth more than N6 billion through its DiamondXtra Season 17 reward scheme

The bank said a businessman, Edwin Oraka, won the star prize “Salary 4 Life,” earning N200,000 monthly for 15 years

The Lagos State Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) monitor the process

Access Bank Plc has announced that more than 30,947 of its customers shared prizes worth over N6.62 billion through its DiamondXtra reward scheme.

The bank said it is part of activities marking 17 years of the customer loyalty programme.

Access Bank give out over N6 billion

At the DiamondXtra Season 17 Regional Draw held in Lagos over the weekend, a businessman, Edwin Oraka, emerged winner of the star prize, “Salary 4 Life,” which entitles him to N200,000 monthly for 15 years.

Speaking at the event, Chika Ochuwa, the Regional Manager for Mainland 3 at Access Bank, said the DiamondXtra Reward Scheme reflects the bank’s continued commitment to rewarding customer loyalty and promoting financial inclusion

Ochuwa said:

“This initiative has grown stronger with each passing year, achieving remarkable milestones through the trust of our customers and the dedication of our exceptional team."

Ochuwa disclosed that the 17th season would see the bank share N228.7 million among 12,073 participants through various categories, including the Salary 4 Life prize, loyalty rewards, monthly and regional draws, complimentary digital marketing training, and special cluster draws.

He added that despite challenges in the banking industry, the DiamondXtra scheme remains one of the most consistent and trusted customer reward programmes in Nigeria.

According to the bank, the draw process was monitored by regulatory bodies, including the Lagos State Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), to ensure transparency and fairness, Punch reports.

Customers get a reward

Expressing his excitement, Oraka, who runs a real estate business, described the win as life-changing.

He said.

“I am incredibly happy and thankful for this unexpected opportunity. My loyalty to Access Bank has been steadfast, and I believe in the bank’s long-term value as an asset."

Also speaking, Olubunmi Otti, Zonal Coordinator for the South-West Office of the FCCPC, commended the initiative, noting that the Commission works with the bank to ensure all promotional commitments are fulfilled in line with consumer protection standards.

Launched in July 2008, the DiamondXtra reward scheme was designed to encourage a savings culture and reward loyal customers across the country.

