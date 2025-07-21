Unfortunate incident rocked Usman Dan Fodio University as the vehicle conveying students of the school from Kwara State was reportedly involved in a ghastly accident along the Koko axis of Kebbi State

A source in the student union government discloses details of the crash to Legit.ng

A lawyer and alumnus of the school has rallied public financing for the injured students to support the medical bills

Ilorin, Kwara State - Tragedy struck on Saturday, July 20, as a bus conveying students of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, from Ilorin, Kwara State, to Sokoto State was involved in a fatal accident, leaving one person dead and ten others seriously injured.

Tragedy struck as a bus conveying students of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, from Ilorin, Kwara State, was involved in a fatal accident. Photo credit - Atanda Omobolaji

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the ill-fated journey began at the Omoda roundabout in Ilorin, where students commonly gather to board vehicles travelling to Sokoto State.

Unfortunately, the vehicle was involved in a fatal crash along the Koko axis of Kebbi State, leaving the driver reportedly dead on the spot, while most of the students sustained injuries of varying severity.

A student union leader, who requested anonymity due to a lack of authority to speak on the incident, confirmed details of the unfortunate event to Legit.ng. According to him, only three of the students escaped unscathed.

“When the accident happened, the driver died almost immediately. Only three of the students were not injured at all. Others got injured, and there were about 10 injured.

They were quickly rushed to Koko General Hospital in Kebbi State. As we speak, we are making drastic efforts to transfer all the injured students to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) for more advanced medical care.

Student union body seeks public funding

In an emotional public statement, the university chapter of the Ilorin Emirates Students’ Union appealed to the public for financial assistance to help cover the mounting medical bills and logistics needed to transfer the victims to UDUTH in Sokoto, where they can receive specialised treatment.

This tragic incident has thrown both the Ilorin Emirate and the UDUS community into mourning, with fellow students, alumni, and parents expressing shock and offering prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured students.

Lawyer seeks public support for injured student

In reaction to the heartbreaking development, Gobir Habeeb, a lawyer and alumnus of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, shared a touching reflection on the tragedy.

“As a graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, I know how tough those long-distance trips were, packed buses, bad roads, fatigue, and constant worry about safety. Every journey felt like a gamble, and sadly, this time, the worst has happened.

“Hearing that a driver lost his life while returning students to school. It’s more than heartbreaking. That man was helping others pursue their dreams. May Allah grant him Jannah and give strength to his family," he lamented.

“To the injured students, I can only imagine the pain, the fear, the discomfort. Being far from home, in recovery, with your academic life hanging, it’s a lot for anyone to bear.

“This is our cue as a community, old and new, to show up. Those students need more than prayers right now. They need real help — medical bills, recovery needs, and emotional support.” Habeeb added

Tragedy struck as a bus conveying students of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, from Ilorin, Kwara State, was involved in a fatal accident. Photo credit - Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Residents seek government intervention on road rehabilitation

Legit.ng previously reported that residents and travellers have renewed their calls for urgent safety measures in the Oko Olowo area of the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway, Kwara state, following yet another fatal accident that claimed two lives.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident, which occurred on Thursday, involved a motorcycle popularly known as "Ladies Bike" and a petrol tanker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng