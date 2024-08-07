Chevening Scholarships in the United Kingdom have started receiving applications for its 2025/2026 session

The applications to study at a top UK university and embark on a tailored scholarship experience have commenced and will end on November 5, 2024

The scholarship programme is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and partner organisations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

London, United Kingdom - Applications for 2025/2026 Chevening Scholarships have commenced and will close on November 5.

Chevening offers scholarship awards to successful applicants to study in the United Kingdom for one year on a fully funded master’s degree course.

Chevening Scholarships applications will close on November 5 Photo credit: @CheveningFCDO

Source: Twitter

According to the Chevening website, the scholarship is the UK Government’s international scholarship programme and it’s funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and partner organisations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It was also announced via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @CheveningFCDO on Tuesday, August 6.

How to apply

Applicants must meet these eligibility requirements to qualify for the scholarship.

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.

Commit to returning to your home country for at least two years after your scholarship ends.

Have at least two years of work experience (2,800 hours).

Hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies you for a UK master’s programme.

Apply to three different and eligible UK university courses. The applicant must have received an unconditional offer from at least one of these course choices by the references and education documents deadline listed on the application timeline.

Fully funded scholarship

Chevening Scholarships are fully funded and the award includes the following:

University tuition fees

Monthly stipend

Travel costs to and from the UK

An arrival allowance

Homeward departure allowance

The cost of one visa application

Travel grant to attend Chevening events in the UK

142 Nigerian students awarded Erasmus Scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the European Union (EU) awarded 142 Nigerian students postgraduate scholarships in top European universities in the 2024-2025 academic session.

The scholarship, Erasmus Mundus, is funded by the EU for Master’s or Doctoral level programmes.

Nigeria has retained its number one spot among beneficiaries of the EU postgraduate scholarships in Africa for the sixth year

Source: Legit.ng